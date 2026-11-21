The incident occurred near the village of Dura Al-Qar, north of Ramallah, with another individual reportedly detained by settlers

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian authorities said a man was shot dead by security guards from an Israeli settlement in the central occupied West Bank on Friday, while another was detained during the incident. The Palestinian health ministry announced the death of 42-year-old Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo, who it said was killed by “Israeli occupation gunfire near the village of Dura Al-Qar” north of Ramallah. It added that his body was being withheld. A spokesman for the Ramallah-based General Authority of Civil Affairs, which is responsible for coordination between the Palestinian Authority and Israeli authorities, said the fire had come from guards of a nearby settlement. “According to the information available, guards from the Beit El settlement opened fire on two men who were near a spring in the village of Dura Al-Qar, killing one and arresting the other,” he told AFP. When contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it was looking into the incident. Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, where violence has soared since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack triggered the Gaza war. Excluding Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is home to some three million Palestinians and more than 500,000 Israelis, who live in settlements which are illegal under international law. Israeli forces and settlers have killed 1,119 Palestinians in the territory since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to an AFP tally based on data from the Palestinian health ministry. Palestinian attacks or clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces have killed at least 51 Israelis during the same period, according to official Israeli figures.