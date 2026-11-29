Libya’s southern security seized approximately 105,000 Lyrica drug pills, valued at about $309,200

Two major traffickers were apprehended during the operation in Al-Qatrun town, located in the Fezzan region

Libya’s southern ‌security authorities on Saturday seized about 105,000 pills of the Lyrica drug and apprehended two major traffickers in a town in the deep south of the country. A security source from the interior ministry’s general administration for combating drugs told Reuters the seized pills are valued at about 2 ‌million Libyan dinars ($309,200). The ‌administration said in a ‌statement late on Sunday the pills were seized at a farm in an ambush within the town of Al-Qatrun in Fezzan region, near the borders with Chad and Niger. Libya has become a major regional transit hub for synthetic drugs ‌and other ‌narcotics on their way to local ‌users and other parts of North Africa ‌and the wider continent, according to a UN report released in January. Drug gangs have been taking advantage of the ‌tumultuous situation in the country since 2011, the report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said. Pictures posted by the administration showed two blindfolded individuals standing behind a table displaying stacked boxes and blister packs of red-and-white pills. The ambush is “one of the largest such busts in the southern region,” the administration said in the statement. ($1 = 6.4685 Libyan dinars)