The initiative aims to disarm Hamas as part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal

Specific details about the deployment have not been disclosed

JERUSALEM: Israel announced on Sunday it has decided to authorize an “initial pilot” deployment of the International Stabilization Force in Gaza, with the goal of disarming Hamas. The multinational peacekeeping force forms part of the US-brokered October 2025 ceasefire deal in the Gaza war and was given various goals, including facilitating aid and training police as well as demilitarising the territory. “The cabinet decided this evening to allow an initial pilot of the International Stabilization Force (ISF) to enter Gaza with one defined mission: disarming Hamas,” the Israeli government said in its statement without providing further details. “Israel’s goal is clear and has not changed: the disarmament of Hamas,” it added. The group said this summer that it had agreed a deal to hand over its weapons, but there has been no major progress since. Gaza has been left devastated by more than two years of war, with most buildings destroyed and the vast majority of its more than two million people displaced. Despite the ceasefire, which was backed by the UN Security Council, no reconstruction work has begun, and Israel still enforces strict controls on the entry of goods to the Gaza Strip. In its statement, the government said: “No reconstruction in Gaza will begin before Hamas is disarmed, and the entire Strip is demilitarised.” The Israeli military controls more than 60 percent of the territory, with the civilian population crammed into the remainder. The war was sparked by Hamas’s unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel.