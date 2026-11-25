Hezbollah’s position weakened by recent wars with Israel.

Lebanese government decided to disarm Hezbollah militants.

BEIRUT: A Lebanese judge on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for five Hezbollah members detained this month in the country’s north and ordered three others to be brought in for questioning, a judicial official told AFP. The move came as pressure mounts on the Iran-backed group to surrender its weapons, after it was weakened by two wars with Israel in recent years. Lebanon’s government decided last year to disarm the militants after a November 2024 Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire. An Israel-Lebanon deal agreed this year after the latest war erupted also involves the group’s disarmament. The judicial source said that a judge on Wednesday questioned the five men for several hours, issued formal “arrest warrants against them” and ordered security forces to bring “three Hezbollah members connected with this cell” in for questioning. Security forces had detained the five in a mountainous area between Batroun and Bsharre in northern Lebanon, a predominantly Christian region far from Hezbollah’s main strongholds, in possession of “maps and documents,” a judicial official had previously told AFP. Judicial proceedings were subsequently launched against them for allegedly “forming an armed group, recruiting members, equipping them and supplying them with weapons.” On Tuesday, Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan said that the five, and others arrested over a truckload of explosives seized last month, had been “unjustly and forcibly detained,” accusing authorities of “committing grave and dangerous errors against their people.” In October, authorities seized half a ton of explosives that Hezbollah subsequently said “belong to the resistance” against Israel, demanding that the shipment be returned.