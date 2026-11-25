Israeli parliament took a step toward forming a state commission of inquiry.

The inquiry focuses on security failures during the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.

JERUSALEM: Israel’s new parliament on Wednesday took a first step to set up a state commission of inquiry into the security failures that led to Hamas’s unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack, a move long opposed by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On the election campaign trail, centrist prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot had pledged to swiftly establish an independent state commission into the failures that allowed Hamas’s attack which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people. Netanyahu, who was in office during the attack and had long billed himself as the guarantor of Israel’s security, had rejected calls to set up such a probe which would have broad investigative powers, instead proposing a commission with members appointed by politicians. In a preliminary reading in the new parliament formed after October 27 elections, 65 members voted in favor of the commission bill put forward by a lawmaker from Eisenkot’s party, with 50 against. The bill will now head to a committee in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and will have to pass through three further readings before becoming law. A statement from the Knesset detailing the bill said that the commission would consist of five members and would be required to publish an interim report within one year of the announcement of its establishment. The bill allocates a budget of seven million shekels (about $2 million) for the commission’s creation. ‘Setting things right’ Eisenkot’s Yashar party described the legislation as “essential to uncovering the truth and drawing the lessons needed to safeguard Israel’s security.” “This is the beginning of a process of setting things right for all Israeli citizens,” said Yashar member of parliament Orit Farkash-Hacohen, who submitted the bill. “We must ensure that what happened on that terrible day never happens again.” Transportation Minister Miri Regev, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, accused the bill’s proponents of seeking to target individuals rather than get to the truth. “They want to investigate our brave and heroic soldiers. They do not want to get to the truth,” she said in the Knesset. Polls have shown broad Israeli support for an independent probe into the deadliest day in the country’s history, which inflicted a profound national trauma whose repercussions continue to be felt. New parliament The opposition bloc’s legislative offensive follows last week’s election of Matan Kahana, a close ally of Eisenkot, as speaker of the Knesset — a strategic position that allows him to expedite or delay debates and votes on proposed legislation. In the wake of Kahana’s election, a committee responsible for organizing parliamentary business decided to fast-track consideration of several bills, exempting them from the usual 45-day waiting period. Eisenkot intends to take advantage of the accelerated procedure to pass several pieces of legislation before even forming a government. The former general has vowed to reverse several controversial measures adopted under Netanyahu’s government, including a judicial overhaul that sparked one of the largest waves of protests in Israel’s history. Neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu obtained a clear majority in the election. Eisenkot was tapped on November 8 to form a new government within 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension. Avigdor Liberman, a right-wing ally of Eisenkot, said that a government could be presented by the end of next week. Liberman has opposed relying on lawmakers from Israeli-Arab parties, which posted unprecedented gains on the back of anger over Netanyahu’s government. The left-leaning Democrats, who support inclusion of the Arab minority, on Tuesday halted talks with Eisenkot, voicing alarm over his negotiations with Netanyahu’s Likud Party on a coalition. But the talks on a unity government have made little apparent progress and some observers saw the Democrats’ move as tactical as the party jockeys for influence in the next government.