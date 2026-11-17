Kuwait has faced threats from Iranian missiles and drones amid the ongoing conflict involving the US and Israel

RIYADH: Kuwait’s air defenses are countering hostile drone attacks, the army said on Wednesday. In a statement posted on X, the General Staff of the Army said “any explosions heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks” and requested that everyone comply with “security and safety instructions.” The Gulf nation has been under attack from Iranian missiles and drones during the war launched by the US and Israel on Tehran. Targets have included Kuwait International Airport, oil refineries and the Shuaiba power and desalination plant. Last week, GCC defense ministers approved the launch of an advanced command for the Unified Military Command in Kuwait and allocated appropriate forces to it.