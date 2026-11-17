Ministry of Oil plans to use Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline to gradually increase Iraq’s export capacity to 500,000 barrels a day

Before it was forced offline by Daesh attacks in 2014, the pipeline accounted for about 0.5 percent of the global oil supply

LONDON: After a 12-year hiatus, Iraq has resumed pumping oil through a Turkish pipeline at an initial capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, as the conflict between the US and Iran continues to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said on Tuesday that it planned gradually to increase export capacity to 500,000 barrels a day. Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said the reopening of the 960-kilometer Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline followed maintenance and rehabilitation work, and technical and operational testing. It was forced offline by Daesh attacks in 2014. “This achievement represents an important strategic step towards strengthening Iraq’s export capacity and diversifying crude oil export outlets, in addition to generating additional financial revenues for the national economy,” Khudair said. He added that exports through this northern route allowed Iraq to sell crude oil at market prices without discounts, the Iraqi News Agency reported. Iraq’s southern oil terminals have been affected by the Iran war, which began in late February, as Tehran has effectively blocked tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz. Iraq is the second-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, after Saudi Arabia. About 0.5 percent of the global oil supply passed through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline before it was closed down in 2014 due to repeated attacks by Daesh.