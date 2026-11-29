Jordan’s highest appeals court upheld death sentences for 3 men convicted in a church attack

One of the dozens wounded in the attack passed away Sunday, raising the death toll to 10

LONDON: Jordan’s highest appeals court on Sunday upheld death sentences for three men convicted of a deadly church attack, the Jordanian state news agency Petra reported. The ruling came the same day officials said the attack’s death toll had risen to 10. The Court of Cassation confirmed the sentences handed down earlier this month. Sunday's verdict is final and cannot be appealed, according to Petra. The three men were sentenced to death by hanging for the Oct. 23 shooting at a Greek Orthodox church in the southern village of Hammoud, in Karak governorate. Gunmen opened fire during a funeral, killing nine people and wounding 34 in a rare attack on the country's Christian community. Also on Sunday, the Public Security Directorate said one of the wounded had died of his injuries, raising the toll to 10. The man “was martyred as a result of the injuries he sustained,” the directorate said in a statement. The court had reportedly convicted the men of offenses including carrying out terrorist acts resulting in death, possessing weapons and ammunition for terrorist purposes and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group. Authorities described them as two Jordanian brothers and a relative by marriage, and as followers of a hardline Islamist ideology. The attack had prompted Jordanian strikes in Syria against groups it linked to the assault.