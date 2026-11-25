HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer purchased about 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

The barley was said to have been bought from trading house Olam at an estimated $287.25 a tonne ⁠cost and freight (c&f) included ⁠to be shipped in the second half of February 2027.

Traders said these other trading houses participated in Wednesday’s tender with their ⁠estimated price offers per tonne c&f: Al Ghurair $296.95, CHS $302.98, Bunge $293, Dreyfus $301, Soufflet $297 and Ameropa $302.19.

Traders said a new tender seeking 120,000 tonnes of feed barley is expected to be issued by Jordan in the coming days, anticipated to close on December 2.

Traders said ⁠the ⁠new tender is expected to seek shipment periods in various combinations for 50,000 to 60,000-tonnes consignments in 2027 in the full month of March and full month of April.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.