GAZA STRIP: Mustafa Hisham Halawin is two months old. For the past nine days he has been in Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza, being treated for meningitis. His mother, Umm Mustafa, says the illness started with a fever of 39 degrees. Then a rash spread across the infant’s face and he began vomiting. She carried him to Al-Rantisi, where doctors took a sample of fluid from his spine. The results, she said, were “very bad.” She added: “Unfortunately, the pain keeps getting worse, and he hasn’t settled. To this day he is not responding, even though they keep changing his treatment. The doctors here are not falling short at all. They are doing everything they can. But I know how hard life is for us.” She said it is the second time this month that Mustafa has been infected with meningitis, and the second time she has stayed at the hospital with him. Coming back, she said, has become normal for families like hers. The family lives in a tent by the sea. “I live in a tent. The conditions are tragic, with pollution and no way to keep clean,” she said. “We live by the sea in a tent, and the cold alone brings us diseases, not just for my son.” Mustafa is one of a fast-growing number of patients. Local authorities say Gaza recorded 30 to 50 meningitis cases a month from the start of the year. From September to November, monthly cases rose eightfold. In October, 270 cases were recorded. About 75 percent were viral and 25 percent bacterial. In November, viral cases stayed at a similar level, while bacterial cases rose to 100. The authorities have issued an early warning, saying the health system could not cope if meningitis turned into a full outbreak, and calling on the world to take responsibility. They link the rise to drinking and washing water mixing with sewage, a lack of sterilization and hygiene supplies, and severe overcrowding in shelters. Children are the most vulnerable, they said. Winter has only just begun, and they expect case numbers may rise further. At Al-Rantisi, consultant pediatrician Dr. Sharif Yasser Matar said the hospital has been dealing with a wave of infectious disease for about a month. The infections are affecting children’s lungs, stomachs and nervous systems. Meningitis is part of that wave, and he said there is no sign yet that it is ending. “Every day, new meningitis cases are admitted,” he said. Lab tests on the children’s spinal fluid show cell counts ranging from low to the thousands. “We are talking about an infectious disease, and Gaza’s environment is an incubator for any infectious disease,” Matar said. “Expect anything contagious to spread.” He pointed to how crowded Gaza is, tents that offer no protection, and schools and nurseries that have reopened and are helping infections spread. He said nobody is checking the water children drink or the medicines they take. Many children are malnourished, which weakens their immune systems and leaves them open to infection. So far, Matar said, the hospital has had enough drugs for the cases coming in. “No child has come to us needing meningitis treatment and been told it isn’t available,” he added. The bigger problem is that many children are not responding to the standard treatment. “We had to bring older drugs back into use, ones we had not used for a long time,” he said. The pressure on Al-Rantisi is also growing. Many of Gaza’s other children’s hospitals are out of service, so their patients now come to Al-Rantisi. “No other field hospital in the area can test for meningitis or take in these cases,” Matar said. “So, every case like this comes to Al-Rantisi.” For Umm Mustafa, the medicine is only part of the problem. “I know how hard our life is,” she said.