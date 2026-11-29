During a recent hearing, judges suggested dropping one charge and reconsidering another, potentially resolving the third through an agreement

Benjamin Netanyahu has called for an immediate end to the proceedings, claiming he is innocent and that the cases are politically motivated

JERUSALEM: Israel’s president on Sunday offered to host negotiations between prosecutors and lawyers defending Benjamin Netanyahu to end his corruption trial, after judges cast doubt on the charges. This week during a hearing in Jerusalem on three charges against the caretaker prime minister, judges recommended dropping one, reconsidering another and resolving the third through an agreement, Israeli media reported. In response, Netanyahu said his trial, which began in 2020, should be brought to an immediate end. “In light of the court’s statement in the legal cases involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the President of the State, Isaac Herzog, again proposes launching a dialogue under the auspices of the presidency, in order to reach an agreement to end the trial,” the presidency said Sunday in a statement. The recommendations by the judges came as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister fights for his political survival after inconclusive elections in October. Netanyahu’s main rival Gadi Eisenkot has been tasked with forming a government and if Netanyahu is no longer premier, he would lose leverage to avoid a potential jail sentence. But he could remain in the corridors of power if he manages to convince Eisenkot to join forces in a national unity government. The two men held talks on the issue Sunday. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and denounced the cases against him as a politically motivated plot. “You won’t find anything, because there is nothing,” he has frequently said, turning it into a campaign slogan. According to media reports, Netanyahu’s lawyers and the Israeli prosecutor’s office have agreed to the negotiations in principle, but no date has been set. “The Prosecutor’s Office is ready for dialogue with the defense, after it has finished studying the court’s remarks,” the office was quoted as saying. In November last year Netanyahu requested a presidential pardon over the cases, bolstered by support from US President Donald Trump. But no pardon has yet been issued. He is the first sitting Israeli premier to stand trial.