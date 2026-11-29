The death toll from the Jordan church attack has increased to 10

A wounded man died from his injuries from the October 23 attack

AMMAN: The death toll from last month’s church attack in Jordan has risen to 10 after one of the wounded succumbed to his injuries, the Public Security Directorate said on Sunday. The man “was martyred as a result of the injuries he sustained” in the October 23 attack, where gunmen stormed a funeral, it said in a statement. Earlier this month, three men were sentenced to death by hanging for carrying out the shooting at a Greek Orthodox church in the southern village of Hammoud, Karak governorate. Authorities described the three — two Jordanian brothers and a relative by marriage — as followers of a hard-line Islamist ideology. More than 20 people were wounded in the attack.