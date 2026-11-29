The initiative aims to disarm Hamas as part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal

Specific details about the deployment have not been disclosed

JERUSALEM: Israel announced on Sunday it has decided to authorize an “initial pilot” deployment of the International Stabilization Force in Gaza, with the goal of disarming Hamas. “Israel’s goal is clear and has not changed: the disarmament of Hamas,” the cabinet said in a statement, without providing details on the deployment. The multinational peacekeeping force forms part of the US-brokered October 2025 ceasefire deal in the Gaza war and was given various goals, including facilitating aid.