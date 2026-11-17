Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Iraq, has refused to withdraw from its stronghold near Baghdad despite government orders

Commander Abu Taleb Al-Saidi declared their commitment to stay in Jurf Al-Sakher, saying they would not leave 'even over our dead bodies'

JURF AL-NASR: Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah will not leave its stronghold near Baghdad, a commander told AFP on Tuesday, after Iraqi authorities called on the Iran-backed militant group to withdraw and allow the army to enter. "That will not happen, not even over our dead bodies," Abu Taleb Al-Saidi said during a press visit to their stronghold in Jurf Al-Sakher, south of Baghdad. Iraq has been facing mounting US pressure to curb Iran's influence and rein in Tehran-backed armed groups, which Washington designates as terrorist organisations — a difficult task in a country long caught between the two rivals. On Monday, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi gave Kataeb Hezbollah a deadline to withdraw from Jurf Al-Sakher, after the government earlier said an investigative committee had confirmed oil smuggling in the area. A security source told AFP that the deadline was Friday. Kataeb Hezbollah said in a statement on Sunday that Zaidi's office was "fabricating lies." "Since they were unable in practice to twist our arm with the slogan of surrendering weapons, they resorted to weakening us with the slogan of — God forbid — smuggling oil," Saidi told AFP, adding that he held Tom Barrack, US special envoy for Iraq and Syria, responsible for the "escalation." "I can state decisively and with absolute certainty, that the dream they dream of the Kataeb withdrawing from Jurf Al-Sakher will not come true, not even over our dead bodies, our blood, our legacy, our wounded and our martyrs," Saidi said. But Saidi also stressed that "in our record as Kataeb Hezbollah, we do not have any high-level clash with the Iraqi government or the security services." "We and they are extremely keen to avoid bloodshed." Successive Iraqi governments have long struggled to balance relations between the US and Iran, whose influence has grown significantly in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled former ruler Saddam Hussein. Zaidi, who came to power early this year, has pursued closer ties with Washington, with Iraqi political sources telling AFP that his relationship with Tehran has been strained. Kataeb Hezbollah has recently issued several statements criticising the prime minister, accusing him of corruption and threatening his government. Senior Iraqi politicians told AFP that Zaidi had repeatedly said he was ready to "confront" groups if they did not disarm. A senior Iraqi politician said that "it has become personal" between Zaidi and Kataeb Hezbollah, adding that political leaders were working to defuse tensions. Saidi said that "understandings were reached at the end of September" regarding the group's weapons, but, "the government refuses... to make it public."