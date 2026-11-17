Gadi Eisenkot has put forward his ally Matan Kahana to be the next speaker

Likud has said it will put forward Ofir Katz as its own candidate for Knesset speaker, but Kahana is the favorite ahead of the vote

JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament is set Tuesday to select a new speaker opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a first step in rolling back the legacy of the country’s divisive veteran leader even though he is still trying to stay in office. Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief who has until next month to form a government to replace Netanyahu, has put forward his ally Matan Kahana to be the next speaker. Netanyahu’s Likud party is expected to try to draw out debate to scuttle Kahana’s election in the parliament, known as the Knesset. Likud in a statement demanded that lawmakers hold off on “severe, unilateral measures” and on “replacing the Knesset speaker at a time that negotiations are ongoing to form a national-unity government.” Likud has said it will put forward Ofir Katz as its own candidate for Knesset speaker, but Kahana is the favorite ahead of the vote. The parliament speaker is an important office given that it sets the timetable for parliamentary business and can therefore speed up or delay debates or votes on proposed laws. Neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu won a majority in the 120-member Knesset in October 27 elections. But Kahana can easily reach the 61-vote threshold in Tuesday’s vote thanks to votes by the Arab-Israeli parties, which made historic gains in the election on the back of anger over Netanyahu’s hard-right government. Netanyahu’s and Eisenkot’s parties met Sunday on the possibility of joining a unity government but the meeting appeared to be largely a formality, with both men saying they should be prime minister. Netanyahu, who has been urging US President Donald Trump to resume war on Iran, has talked up the threat from Tehran as he insists on the need for a unity government. Eisenkot said afterwards that Netanyahu was unfit to “remain at the helm of government for even one more minute” after an explosive media report that his allies tried to make up allegations of fraud to frame lawmakers from the Arab minority. Targeting Netanyahu era If Kahana takes charge, he is expected as soon as Wednesday to start the process of undoing much of the agenda of Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving prime minister who has been in and out of office for three decades. The new parliament is expected first to move to rescind sweeping reforms to reduce the independence of the judiciary that were advanced by Netanyahu, who has been enraged over corruption charges against him that could land him in prison if he loses power. The judicial reforms initiated shortly after Netanyahu began his latest term in December 2022 triggered some of Israel’s largest ever protests, bringing tens of thousands to the streets, with liberals fearing an erosion of the country’s democracy. The movement was eventually overshadowed on October 7, 2023 when Hamas militants carried out the deadliest attack ever against Israel, which responded with a relentless retaliatory offensive in Gaza. Eisenkot has also vowed to quickly set up a state commission of inquiry to investigate security failures that led to the October 7 attack. Netanyahu, who has built his brand on saying he will ensure Israel’s security, has refused an independent probe, instead proposing one whose members would be chosen by politicians. Kahana, 54, like Eisenkot is a veteran military leader. He served in a short-lived non-Netanyahu government in 2021 and 2022 as minister for religious services in which he clashed with ultra-Orthodox Jews by seeking to reduce the power of the Chief Rabbinate. Kahana himself is religious, part of Eisenkot’s efforts to form a broad coalition that ranges from secular liberals to religious conservatives. Eisenkot’s efforts to form a coalition have focused on wooing the ultra-Orthodox, historic allies of Netanyahu, after Liberman dropped his signature, longtime demand that the community serve in the military. Religious students are exempt from Israel’s mandatory military service, fueling resentment at a time that reservists are stretched by multiple wars.