Asim Munir and Abbas Araghchi discussed efforts to resolve the US-Iran conflict

The meeting took place amid ongoing peace initiatives meditated by Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Asim Munir, the powerful army chief of mediating country Pakistan, met with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, the Pakistani military said Tuesday, during continued efforts to end the war between the United States and Iran. Pakistan brokered a June accord that led to a brief halt in fighting between the United States and Iran and set a roadmap for further agreement on reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway and for negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program. But the truce collapsed with Washington and Tehran accusing each other of violating the agreement and prompting months of shuttle diplomacy to resuscitate the ceasefire, led principally by mediators Qatar and Pakistan. During the meeting on Monday, “matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and evolving geopolitical developments were discussed,” the Pakistani military’s media wing said in a statement. Munir “underscored the importance of sustained engagement, mutual trust and close coordination between the two brotherly countries for promoting regional peace and stability,” it added. Araghchi arrived in Pakistan late on Sunday for a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization, a group of nations from Central and South Asia and the Middle East. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday he had held “very candid, very frank” discussions with Araghchi, during the conference confirming that Iran had put forward a two-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of efforts to end the war with the United States. He said Washington had not yet responded. The United States and Israel launched the war on February 28, killing members of Iran’s leadership and demanding it cease any nuclear-related activities. The war plunged the Middle East into violence, with Tehran’s retaliatory strikes targeting Washington’s Gulf allies and sending global energy prices skyrocketing. Tehran has insisted that Washington meet conditions including the release of frozen assets abroad, sanctions relief and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.