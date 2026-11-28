Bashir Salahzehi, a Sunni cleric, was assassinated in Sarbaz county

The killing was reported as a ‘terrorist act’ by Tasnim news agency

TEHRAN: Gunmen shot dead a Sunni cleric in Iran’s restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan on Saturday, local media reported. “Bashir Salahzehi, a well-regarded Sunni cleric in Sarbaz county... was assassinated hours ago in a terrorist act,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack. Tasnim said the killing had been carried out by “mercenaries of the United States and the Zionist regime,” a phrase Iranian authorities often use to describe armed groups they accuse of acting on behalf of America and Israel. Sistan-Baluchistan, one of Iran’s poorest provinces, has long been the scene of clashes between security forces and armed groups including separatist factions. The province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, has recently seen a resurgence in such unrest. It is home to a large Baluch population, most of whom are Sunni Muslims in predominantly Shia Iran. Earlier this month, a police officer was killed in Sistan-Baluchistan by unidentified assailants.