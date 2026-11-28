ISRAEL-POLITICS/ (URGENT):Netanyahu says he is willing to let Eisenkot serve as prime minister first in proposed rotation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his willingness to allow opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to serve as prime minister first in a proposed national unity government. This decision comes in response to what Netanyahu describes as existential threats to Israel.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday he was willing to ‌let opposition leader ‌Gadi Eisenkot ‌serve as prime minister first in a rotation in a proposed national unity ‌government. Netanyahu said he ‌was ‌prepared to set aside the principle of ‌the largest party leading the government in the face of what he described as existential threats to Israel. More to follow ...