Biggest economic isolation campaign in history means "there is no Iranian crude for anyone to buy," he tells CNBC

US, China and Russia agree that Iran can never have nuclear weapon and that Strait of Hormuz must be open to shipping, Bessent says

LONDON: The United States will continue to squeeze Iran’s economy until Tehran “sticks to a deal,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday. Washington has made the economic isolation of Iran a cornerstone of the conflict, which started in February with joint US-Israeli strikes against the country.In an interview with CNBC, Bessent described Operation Economic Outcast against Iran as the “greatest economic isolation of any country in history.” Along with a US Navy blockade of Iran’s ports, the Treasury Department has moved to sever Iran’s financial lifelines to the outside world with sweeping sanctions against aviation, shipping, banking and digital exchanges. The conflict has halted Iran’s oil exports, which were a mainstay of its economy before the conflict started. “For the first time in history since Iran has started producing oil, they have no oil on the water, so there is no Iranian crude for anyone to buy,” Bessent said. “What we’ve seen is the world can live without Iranian crude.” After the war started, Iran attempted to block the Strait of Hormuz, the critical entrance to the Arabian Gulf through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flowed before the conflict. However, the US military and its allies in the region have used a shipping lane along the south of the strait to rebuild exports of crude oil back to pre-war levels. “Last night was the biggest amount of crude that’s come through the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict started,” Bessent said. The flow of tankers is taking place at considerable risk with Iran carrying out regular attacks on vessels attempting to transit the waterway. Bessent has faced threats of his own and was forced to move out of his family home and on to a military base over fears that he could be targeted by Iran. Asked whether he was still living on the base, the treasury secretary replied that he would not be cowed by Iran. "If the Iranians are after me, it means that they are being squeezed. We're going to continue squeezing them,” he said. Bessent recently accompanied President Donald Trump to China for his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said there was a consensus between the three superpowers that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is paramount. With China being one of Iran’s key oil customers and Russia having important ties to Tehran, some observers were looking for signs that the meeting could help push the two sides back to negotiations. The last week has seen an increase in hostilities with Iranian attacks on America’s Gulf allies like Bahrain and Kuwait and daily strikes against shipping.