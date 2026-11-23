More than 99% of territory contains potential air, soil, water contamination

Israel dropped equivalent energy payload of about 13 Hiroshima bombs

LONDON: Israel’s war on Gaza has transformed the Palestinian territory into a toxic wasteland that threatens human survival, a new report by Oxfam has found. Co-authored by the UK-based Conflict and Environment Observatory, the report reveals new evidence that Israel’s extensive use of explosive and incendiary munitions across Gaza has rendered air, soil and water dangerous for the enclave’s inhabitants, potentially for decades to come. Indicators of toxic contamination are visible across almost all of the territory, and about 78 percent of land there has been affected by Israeli ground operations, the report said. Across Gaza, more than 60 million tonnes of debris remain, in part due to the 6,000 bombs that were dropped on the territory during the first five days of the conflict in October 2023 — almost one per minute. By June 2024, Israel had bought more than 14,000 MK-84 bombs to continue its war on Gaza. As international attention increasingly turns to the enclave’s reconstruction, environmental recovery “must not be treated as an afterthought, but as a vital undertaking in parallel,” Oxfam said. The charity’s report used satellite data, remote sensing analysis and geolocated conflict incident databases to spatially map contamination risks across Gaza as part of its findings. Existing evidence is already sufficient to conclude that contamination across the enclave is “widespread, severe and consequential, and that the destruction and contamination of Gaza’s environmental resources and systems raise serious concerns under international humanitarian law, international human rights law and occupation law,” Oxfam said. Spatial analysis used for the report discovered indicators of potential contamination across more than 99 percent of Gaza. Combined, Israel dropped the equivalent energy payload of about 13 Hiroshima-sized bombs on Gaza in almost two years, damaging or destroying 85 percent of the territory’s water infrastructure. About 40,000 cubic meters of raw sewage is now being discharged into the Mediterranean Sea each day due to all six of Gaza’s wastewater treatment plants being destroyed by April 2024. Local agriculture was also ravaged by the conflict, with 87 percent of Palestinian cropland damaged and more than 1 million olive trees uprooted by October 2024, the report said. Clearing the rubble across Gaza is expected to take at least 2.1 million truckloads, driving the equivalent of 736 times around the Earth, it added. Oxfam called for a “full, independent, field-based Post-Conflict Environmental Assessment, which is needed to establish what contaminants are present, where they are found and at what concentrations; determine the risks they pose to people and the environment; and identify what needs to be done to address them.” The continued delay of such an assessment “is a direct consequence of Israel’s continued refusal of independent access to Gaza,” the charity added. “Israel must end its genocide and siege of Gaza and to allow unrestricted access for aid, environmental assessment and essential equipment. Recovery and reconstruction of Gaza must be owned and led by Palestinians themselves. “It must be rights-based, reparations-oriented, and rooted in accountability. International funding does not replace Israel’s obligation to make reparations for the harm caused by its unlawful acts.”