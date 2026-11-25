This was Haftar’s first official visit to Turkiye.

Erdogan’s office did not provide details of the closed-door talks.

ANKARA: Khalifa Haftar, leader of the eastern half of divided Libya, met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday on his first formal visit to Turkiye, the presidency said. The meeting marks a thaw between the longtime rivals. Turkiye backed the Tripoli-based, UN-recognized government against Haftar’s eastern forces during Libya’s civil war, but Ankara has in recent years sought to deepen ties with power brokers across the divided country. A photograph released by Erdogan’s office showed the Turkish president meeting Haftar and his delegation, which included his son and presumed heir, Saddam Haftar. Erdogan’s office did not provide details of the closed-door talks. Earlier, Haftar met Turkiye’s foreign and energy ministers, intelligence chief and military leaders, according to images shared by the foreign ministry. Libya has been wracked by unrest since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi. Turkiye intervened in support of the Tripoli government when it came under siege from Haftar’s forces, supplying armed drones that helped repel an offensive on the capital in 2019. In 2020, Erdogan described Haftar as “a mercenary” and accused regional powers including the United Arab Emirates and Egypt of funding him. But Ankara has since repaired ties with several regional actors and expanded contacts with eastern Libyan authorities as part of efforts to bridge the country’s political divide. Haftar’s son Saddam said earlier on social media that he had visited Qatar, another regional player involved in mediation efforts. - Efforts to reunify- Turkiye hosted talks in October between representatives of Haftar’s administration and the rival government in Tripoli, and remains one of the few countries maintaining ties with both camps. Erdogan met Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah of Libya’s Tripoli-based government on November 12 on the sidelines of the climate summit in the southern resort of Antalya. The trip by Haftar comes three days after Ukraine’s attack on two Russian ships near the eastern city of Benghazi. The attacks on Sunday caused the Russian corvette Merkury to explode and sink at the port of Benghazi, while a dry cargo vessel was also hit. Ukraine, which claimed responsibility for the two attacks, alleged Russia was transporting weapons. The incident has raised fears of a deepening crisis in Libya. The Tripoli government has sought clarification from Ukraine, while the eastern authorities have called for an international investigation into allegations of a Ukrainian military presence in Libya. Haftar maintains close ties with Russia, while Turkiye has sought to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv since the start of the Ukraine war. In October, Libya’s eastern-based parliament approved a contested maritime boundaries agreement signed with Turkiye in 2019, drawing criticism from the European Union and several eastern Mediterranean states.