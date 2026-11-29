- The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen conducted military strikes in response to Houthi attempts to attack civilians
- 19 targets associated with launching ballistic missiles and drones were destroyed during the strikes
RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Sunday evening that it carried out military strikes in response to attempts by Iran-backed Houthi militants to target civilians and civilian sites. The Coalition destroyed 19 targets used to launch ballistic missiles and drones, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement. Al-Maliki added that five targets linked to the Houthis' operational capabilities and vital resources were hit at Ras Isa port.