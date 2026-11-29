The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen conducted military strikes in response to Houthi attempts to attack civilians

19 targets associated with launching ballistic missiles and drones were destroyed during the strikes

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Sunday evening that it carried out military strikes in response to attempts by Iran-backed Houthi militants to target civilians and civilian sites. The Coalition destroyed 19 targets used to launch ballistic missiles and drones, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement. Al-Maliki added that five targets linked to the Houthis' operational capabilities and vital resources were hit at Ras Isa port.