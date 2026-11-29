Event offers range of cultural, artistic, educational, recreational activities

DAMASCUS: The Liberation Season 2026 festival attracted a large crowd of families and visitors on its second day at the Old Exhibition Grounds in Damascus, offering a range of cultural, artistic, educational and recreational activities. Organized to mark the second anniversary of the Syrian Arab Republic’s liberation and the launch of the Deterrence of Aggression Battle, the festival features free activities for all age groups, combining entertainment, education and community engagement. The festival’s main stage hosted a screening of “The Keys of Damascus,” part of a documentary series chronicling the liberation of the Syrian capital, alongside interactive competitions and cultural activities. Nour Masalkhi, head of the events coordination section at the Damascus Public Relations Directorate, said the festival aimed to preserve national memory, honor the sacrifices made during the Syrian revolution and strengthen younger generations’ connection to their history. She said the documentary traced the course of the Deterrence of Aggression Battle leading to the liberation of Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024. The program also featured theatrical reenactments of popular demonstrations during the revolution. Hanadi Tanta, cultural and sports activities coordinator at Damascus Governorate Club, said preparations for the festival began 10 days earlier, with the event’s programs covering sports, culture, social activities, educational games and visual arts. She added that the activities were offered free of charge to encourage broader public participation and strengthen community engagement. Hala Saudi, communications and events coordinator at the Ghiras Al-Nahda Organization, said some activities focused on promoting environmental awareness and civic responsibility among children through educational games and theatrical performances. Children were also invited to write pledges to help keep Syria clean, and hang them on a specially designated tree. Shaden Abdul Razzaq, an engineer and co-founder of the “Key to Knowledge” team, said the initiative sought to empower children to become creators of technology rather than simply consumers. The team offered introductory robotics and programming workshops, and creative coding activities, while an interactive map of Syria simulated the transportation of construction materials between governorates, encouraging children to develop an interest in reconstruction. Damascus Gov. Maher Marwan Idlibi opened the festival on Friday evening in the presence of large crowds and representatives of community organizations. Running until Dec. 7, the festival features a documentary exhibition highlighting key milestones of the Syrian revolution leading to liberation; free educational and recreational spaces for families and children; daily cultural and artistic performances; and a food market.