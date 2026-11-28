Yemeni analyst Baraa Shiban says the Houthis see their offensive as something more consequential than a struggle for territory

Describes besieged Taiz as a city fighting for survival, explains why military pressure must precede negotiations with the group

This week, a Houthi missile struck the tallest tower in Riyadh’s financial district, days after the Iran-backed militia retook the coast at Bab Al-Mandab and pushed to within 40 miles of Aden, Yemen’s internationally recognized government’s temporary capital. The speed of the advance, combined with the Houthis’ increasingly sophisticated missile and drone capabilities, has raised uncomfortable questions about whether the militia’s military strength has been underestimated and the Yemeni government’s ability to defeat it overstated. But for Baraa Shiban, a Yemeni political analyst and associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, the latest developments have come as little surprise. “The Houthis, since the last ceasefire in 2022, have been mobilizing, have been recruiting, have been building up their capacity towards this moment, towards the moment they feel, and they believe they are ready to take control of the whole country,” he told Editor-in-Chief and “Arab Views” podcast host Faisal J. Abbas. He also believes the scale of Iran’s investment in the militia has been significantly underestimated. “The level of commitment they have in the Houthis is far, far beyond, I think, what we have anticipated and what normal observers have anticipated for quite a long time.” So can the Houthis take Aden? And is Operation Dawn of Yemen, the government offensive intended to push the militia back toward Sanaa, still attainable? For Shiban, the answer may be decided in one place. He had just returned from it: Taiz. For more than a decade, the Houthis have occupied the hills surrounding Yemen’s third-largest city, blocking its principal roads and subjecting its inhabitants to a prolonged siege. Despite years of bombardment and intense urban fighting, Taiz has never fallen. One of Yemen’s most populous and educated cities, it has historically supplied the country with many of its civil servants, intellectuals and technocrats. It also occupies a strategically important position between Houthi-controlled territory and Aden. If Taiz falls, the road toward Aden could become considerably more vulnerable. Shiban described a city already devastated by years of warfare, where even the simplest journeys have become arduous. “The road from Aden to Taiz is one hour and a half, a flat, direct road from the port directly into Taiz,” he said. “The road that I took took us eight hours to get from Aden to Taiz. Mountainous, very rough, just to get into the city.” The main routes have been blocked by the Houthis, forcing residents and humanitarian supplies onto a difficult mountain road constructed by local communities. Along the way, Shiban encountered queues of trucks carrying drinking water, food and other essential supplies. Inside Taiz, the consequences of the fighting were visible everywhere. “You could see the damaged buildings, bullet holes,” he said. “It’s normal to walk and some old lady would grab you to show you this is where her son died or this is where her daughter lost her limb or an eye.” Hospitals struggle to obtain medicine, while food and water prices have risen sharply as the siege has tightened. At his hotel, staff warned him to conserve water because supplies might soon run out. The UN estimates that around 800,000 people remain inside the city, although Shiban believes the true figure exceeds one million, partly because displaced families have sought refuge there from surrounding villages. The humanitarian situation has deteriorated further amid renewed fighting. This month, a strike on a market in the Taiz countryside reportedly killed at least 30 people. Yet Shiban says residents remain determined to resist. “They believe they can hold. My fear is for how long can they sustain this?” His message to the Yemeni government and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen is unequivocal. “Do all of what you have in your power to break the siege. It’s more like a decade of suffering for the city.” Should the Houthis succeed in entering Taiz, he fears another devastating battle rather than a swift victory. “The Houthis do not enjoy any form of support inside, not just Taiz but the province as a whole. And you would see pockets of resistance just popping against the Houthis.” For Shiban, the situation illustrates a wider failure to recognize the militia’s intentions. He has observed the Houthis at close quarters for more than a decade, from Yemen’s 2011 uprising to the national dialogue process that followed in 2013. In his assessment, they have twice been approaching military defeat, only for diplomatic agreements to relieve the pressure. The first turning point came in 2018, when the Stockholm Agreement halted government and coalition offensives around the strategic port city of Hodeidah. “The Houthis were on their retreat all the way from 2015 up to 2018,” he said. But the agreement “froze the front lines, giving the Houthis much room to manoeuvre and to build up their capacity.” The second turning point came with the UN-brokered truce of 2022. While the Yemeni government and Saudi Arabia pursued a political settlement, Shiban argues that the Houthis exploited the relative calm to expand their arsenal, recruit fighters and strengthen their regional alliances. The result is a movement far more capable than the one that fought the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen in 2015 and 2016. Once reliant on relatively rudimentary missiles, the Houthis now possess increasingly sophisticated ballistic and cruise missiles, drones and other weapons. Shiban attributes much of that development to assistance from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. He also points to the Houthis’ expanding relationships with Iraqi militias and Al-Shabab in Somalia as evidence of their growing regional ambitions. But he rejects the idea that the Houthis are simply Iranian proxies without independent objectives. “I think I tend to believe they’re something in between,” he said. “The Iranians do give them the space to run the day-to-day affairs internally.” On foreign policy, however, he believes their priorities remain closely aligned with Tehran. “They have their own agency. They make decisions,” he said. “They believe in the mission of Khomeini.” That ideological affinity, he argues, helps explain why the Houthis view their confrontation with Saudi Arabia and the wider region as something more consequential than a struggle for territory. Their ambitions, he warned, may extend beyond Yemen itself. “I have no doubt whatsoever that they would try to take the entirety of Yemen, but also then go beyond the borders of Yemen.” For Iran, he believes control over Yemen would also provide strategic leverage over the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, complementing its influence around the Strait of Hormuz. Such a development could give Tehran and its allies considerable power over two of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. “The Houthis and the Iranians,” he said, see the current confrontation as a decisive struggle. “They think this is a final battle to take control over Yemen and finally take control over two important chokepoints — the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the Strait of Hormuz.” The Houthis have also intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia, beginning with the Oct. 10 strike on Riyadh’s international airport that killed 12 people. For Shiban, these attacks are not necessarily demonstrations of confidence. Rather, he believes they are intended to force Riyadh to abandon its support for the Yemeni government and recognize the Houthis as Yemen’s sole legitimate authority. Saudi Arabia, he argues, has already made considerable efforts to achieve a negotiated settlement. “They’ve opened their doors and they have said they’re willing to compromise to the maximum, but the final deal should be among the Yemenis.” Yet he believes the Houthis have interpreted these overtures as weakness. “So far the Saudis have, I think, shown that they no longer trust the Houthis or their promises.” Asked whether Riyadh should resume negotiations, Shiban was emphatic. “I don’t think anyone should now talk to them before making gains, before pushing them back, before demonstrating that they can lose.” This argument extends to the international community, where some governments have resisted designating the Houthis as a terrorist organization because of concerns about humanitarian access and the prospects for diplomacy. Shiban believes such hesitation has failed to produce meaningful concessions. “What is missing is deterrence. The Houthis don’t see that there is deterrence against them, and therefore there is no need for them to talk to anyone.” He cites the militia’s recruitment and indoctrination of children among the reasons for stronger international action. But beyond the geopolitical calculations and competing military objectives, Shiban insists that the conflict’s greatest cost remains the suffering of ordinary Yemenis. During his latest visit, he met a 13-year-old girl in a displacement camp outside Taiz. She had been forced to flee her home three times, spending eight of her 13 years moving between camps. When he asked what she wanted to become, her answer surprised him. “I want to be a lawyer,” she said. Having lost relatives during the conflict, she wanted to understand how those responsible might be brought to justice. “When I lost members of my family, I asked: What can we do to punish those people?” she told him. Despite everything, she remained determined to continue her education. Shiban also visited hospitals where children had lost limbs in explosions, witnessing the devastating physical consequences of a war that has consumed much of their childhood. Such experiences have reinforced his conviction that defeating the Houthis cannot simply mean recovering territory. Yemen must also rebuild its institutions, restore a shared national identity and give its people an opportunity to determine their own future. Yet even in besieged Taiz, he found reasons for optimism. Civil society organizations continued to operate, public events were still being organized and journalists were attending training workshops despite the danger. “It was surprising to me when I went to the city of Taiz, the level of civil society was still vibrant.” He believes that resilience offers a foundation for eventual reconciliation. “It will take some time. It will be difficult. But I think first and foremost, it is upon us in Yemen and the Yemeni people to win the identity of the nation, the idea of Yemen, back — to take it back from the Houthis.” His preferred postwar settlement would involve a temporary reconciliation government followed by elections, drawing on Yemen’s history of political participation and local democratic traditions. But first comes the question of whether the internationally recognized government can reverse the Houthis’ recent advances. With Aden increasingly threatened, the prospect of retaking Sanaa appears more distant than ever. Nevertheless, Shiban insists that the government cannot afford to abandon that objective. “If you don’t have in your eyes, and your aim, that you are going to reach Sanaa eventually, you’re not going to win the war.” He acknowledges that the Houthis could seize Aden, warning of difficult days ahead for Yemenis. “I wouldn’t rule out any possibility. I think they might storm the city of Aden.” But he believes the government must continue to offer hope to those living under Houthi control, even if reclaiming the capital takes years. For Shiban, the road to peace ultimately leads back to Sanaa, where Yemen’s competing factions once gathered to negotiate their differences after the 2011 uprising. Asked whether he would ever return to the capital himself, his answer was simple. “I hope so very much.” And when asked whether the road to peace goes through Sanaa or around it, Shiban left little doubt. “I think eventually I can only see us going back to Sanaa.” Watch the full interview here