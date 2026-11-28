Chris Doyle says Britain’s sanctions on Israeli settlement builders are long overdue but not enough to hold the state accountable

Council for Arab-British Understanding director examines UK’s evolving role in the Middle East and its support for Saudi Arabia

LONDON: In November 1917, in an office in Whitehall, Britain’s Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour signed a letter that would shape the Middle East for more than a century. The Balfour Declaration expressed British support for a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine, while pledging not to prejudice the civil and religious rights of its existing non-Jewish communities. More than a hundred years later, Britain is taking a markedly different approach, recognizing Palestinian statehood, announcing a ban on trade with Israeli settlements and sanctioning companies involved in their construction. Meanwhile, in Yemen, where Britain ruled Aden for more than a century, renewed conflict has prompted the deployment of Royal Air Force jets to defend Saudi Arabia against Houthi missile and drone attacks. For more than three decades, Chris Doyle has sought to advance Arab-British understanding, lobbying politicians, leading parliamentary delegations and challenging perceptions of the Arab world. Appearing on the Arab News podcast “Arab Views,” the director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, or Caabu, discussed whether Britain was finally confronting the consequences of its imperial past. Were the measures taken against Israeli settlements a case of too little, too late? “It certainly feels like it,” Doyle told Editor-in-Chief and podcast host Faisal J. Abbas. “But let’s be really clear, I mean it is still a very welcome step. It might be long, long overdue, I think these measures could have been introduced decades ago.” Since Labour returned to power in July 2024, Britain’s approach to Israel has evolved from expressions of diplomatic concern into increasingly concrete measures. In September that year, the government suspended several arms export licenses over concerns that British-supplied equipment could be used in violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza. A year later, Britain formally recognized the State of Palestine, breaking with decades of diplomatic caution in an effort to preserve the viability of a two-state solution. The government has also restored funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees and imposed successive sanctions targeting violent Israeli settlers and their supporters. In September this year, Britain announced plans to ban trade with Israeli settlements. This month, it froze the assets of eight Israeli construction companies and a group accused of obstructing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza. For Doyle, the shift illustrates the value of sustained engagement with British politicians. “I took Andy Burnham back in September 2012,” said Doyle, referring to a parliamentary delegation to the occupied West Bank. “He was a former cabinet minister at the time, I had no idea he was going to rise to the heights of prime minister. Who did? But it shows it’s a long term investment.” However, Doyle believes the change in government policy owes as much to shifting public attitudes as it does to years of lobbying. Images of civilian suffering in Gaza have galvanized public opinion, with large demonstrations regularly filling the streets of London and other British cities. “In fact, our last poll in the summer showed that 50 percent of the British population believed that Israel is committing genocide,” said Doyle. “Only 17 percent disagreed. That’s an extraordinary figure. And of course politicians after a while do react to that.” Israel has consistently rejected accusations of genocide, maintaining that its military operations in Gaza are directed against Hamas. Despite welcoming Britain’s sanctions, Doyle believes the government has yet to address the Israeli state’s role in settlement expansion across the occupied West Bank. Of particular concern is the E1 settlement project east of Jerusalem, which threatens the territorial contiguity of a future Palestinian state. By Doyle’s estimate, more than 750,000 Israeli settlers now live on occupied Palestinian land. “The master criminal of this is not this little protest group, it is the Israeli authorities,” he said. “It really is missing the elephant in the room. This is an Israeli state project. It’s not some private enterprise. And so just to go after a few construction firms is really missing the point.” Doyle said the effectiveness of Britain’s proposed trade ban would depend on whether it extends to financial institutions that facilitate settlement expansion. “To my mind, the real test case is: Will they impose a ban on having any financial dealings with the settlements?” he said. “The banking sector in particular. So that banks cannot provide loans, insurance companies can’t provide their products. And there are signs that the government may be filtering on this issue.” Britain’s tougher approach has come at a diplomatic cost. Israel threatened to close the British Consulate General in Jerusalem, traditionally Britain’s principal diplomatic channel to the Palestinians. A compromise was subsequently reached under which Britain retained its diplomatic premises but downgraded the consulate’s status. “What we saw is that they came to a bit of a fudged deal, that they downgraded the Consulate General in Jerusalem to a mission,” said Doyle. “This allowed the British government to say we’ve kept our diplomatic premises within Jerusalem. “That was a very important political point, very important to Palestinians, actually, as well, that the losers were always the Palestinians. It’s not really Britain, nobody in Britain is being hurt by this.” Palestine is not the only part of the Middle East where Britain continues to grapple with the consequences of its imperial past. For 128 years, Britain ruled Aden, a strategic port near the southern entrance to the Red Sea. Its withdrawal in 1967 left northern and southern Yemen as separate states until their unification in 1990. Today, Britain retains a particular diplomatic responsibility as the penholder on Yemen at the UN Security Council. “It’s very sad that we left a divided country,” said Doyle. “Britain is the pen holder of the United Nations Security Council and there is an historic responsibility. And I fear that we haven’t given it the attention that is required. “I kid you not that if you were to go and talk to many British members of parliament and you ask them where the Bab Al-Mandab was six to nine months ago, I think hardly any of them would have known.” Renewed Houthi missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, including a deadly strike on Riyadh’s international airport in October, have prompted Britain to expand its military assistance to the Kingdom. Having initially agreed to provide an RAF Voyager aerial refueling aircraft, Britain subsequently authorized RAF Typhoons to conduct defensive air patrols over Saudi territory. However, the government has emphasized that the aircraft are deployed to protect civilians and critical infrastructure rather than conduct offensive operations against the Houthis. “I think it actually probably highlights the limits of British power in 2026,” said Doyle. “There’s been a huge debate here about defense spending and basically our armed forces are overstretched and under-resourced.” British public support for military assistance to Saudi Arabia is also considerably weaker than that for Ukraine. Abbas questioned the distinction, asking how an attack on an airport in Riyadh differed from one on an airport in Kyiv. “So, on the issue of Yemen, I think that the British public doesn’t understand the point you made of how it has exploded outside of the confines of Yemen,” said Doyle. “And it’s impacted Saudi, it’s impacted trade, it will impact our heating bills, all of this.” On Tuesday, Britain announced sanctions against the Houthis and four of their leaders. However, it has stopped short of proscribing the group as a terrorist organization. “I’ll be very frank, those sanctions aren’t particularly punitive,” said Doyle. “They involve asset freezes. I don’t know about this, but my wild guess here is that the Houthis don’t have a whole load of assets sitting in the UK territory. “And there’s a travel ban, but I’m not really quite sure that they were about to turn up to Heathrow or Gatwick Airport to come to Britain. So I’m not sure they’re going to be particularly worried about those sorts of sanctions.” Asked whether Britain should designate the Houthis a terrorist organization, Doyle expressed reservations about the increasingly politicized application of the term. “You know, if you’re going to declare various groups as terrorist groups, then I think that they would qualify,” he said. “But we’ve seen it with so many groups nowadays, I prefer to describe what they do rather than use the term terrorist to describe such groups because it’s become politicized. “Are the Houthis wrong? Should they be held accountable for bombing Riyadh airport? A financial center? Without question. And it’s a war crime. But for the very reason that I don’t call Hamas a terrorist group, I’m not personally going to call the Houthis a terrorist group.” Since becoming prime minister in July, Burnham has adopted a tougher position on Israel than his predecessor while expanding Britain’s military commitment to Saudi Arabia. “I think being tougher on Israel is because of Israeli conduct,” said Doyle. “And he is in line with, as I said, British public opinion but also members of his own party. “But I think there is a degree of understanding that having been hit by Iranian missiles in that conflict, along with other GCC states as well, and now being hit by the Houthis, that there is a responsibility to step up.” For Doyle, Britain’s response to the conflict in Yemen must extend beyond defensive military deployments and sanctions to a more concerted diplomatic effort. “I think it’s really important to be bold, not to be hesitant, on the issue of Yemen,” he said. “You can’t just play around the edges in this. We need to see a resolution.” So, rather than an empire striking back, was Britain merely striking a pose? “Yeah, I think that we’re a middle-ranking state now, and we need to come to terms with that,” said Doyle. “Not everybody in Britain has. Actually, not everybody around the world has. Some people still think that Britain is there to fix things. “We don’t have those sorts of resources anymore. We don’t have the inclination. We don’t have the public backing to do that.” A hundred and nine years after the Balfour Declaration, Britain is sanctioning Israeli settlement builders and defending Saudi skies. Yet, for Palestinians, the undertaking contained in Balfour’s letter to safeguard the rights of the people already living in Palestine remains an unfulfilled promise. What, then, does Britain owe the Arabs? “I think that was one of the low points of Britain’s history in the Middle East,” said Doyle. “The idea that we could just sign away Palestine to another people without even the merest consultation or reference to the people who are actually living there. “I think we owe a historic apology.” Watch the full interview here