Full beauty treatments available under a single roof

Cost is justified by attentive service and environment

Stepping into Metanoia feels like leaving the pace of the city behind. The modern spa has been thoughtfully designed to create a calm and welcoming atmosphere, with soft music playing in the background and a modern artistic interior. One of the things that stands out about Metanoia is the variety of services available under one roof. The spa offers everything from nail treatments and eyelash and brow services to hair treatments and massages, making it a convenient destination for a full day of beauty and self-care. The experience begins with small touches that make the visit feel personal. Guests are offered complimentary refreshments, including coffee and detox water, while a small welcome card featuring the guest’s name adds an extra thoughtful touch. It is a simple gesture, but one that makes the experience feel more tailored and welcoming. For my visit, I opted for the Metanoia Premium Manicure and Pedicure. The experience was relaxing from start to finish, with friendly and professional staff who made sure I was comfortable throughout the appointment. As part of the experience, I also enjoyed a 15-minute massage, which was a lovely addition to the treatment. The service had an easy pace, allowing me to fully enjoy the experience without feeling rushed. The team was attentive to my preferences and made an effort to ensure that I was comfortable and satisfied with the final result. The massage experience is particularly suited to those looking to fully unwind. Guests can make use of the dedicated relaxation area before or after their treatment, where they can also enjoy the complimentary refreshments. The atmosphere is perhaps one of Metanoia’s strongest points. The combination of quiet surroundings, gentle music, and carefully considered interior creates an environment that feels removed from the usual noise and rush of everyday life. The use of wood throughout the space adds warmth, while the artistic details give the interior some personality without taking away from its relaxing character. For those looking to share the experience, Metanoia also offers gift cards that can be purchased online or in person, a practical option for special occasions or simply treating someone to some well-deserved time to pause and relax. While the prices are on the higher end, the attentive service and level of detail justify the cost. With its range of beauty and wellness services, carefully designed interiors and personalized touches, Metanoia offers a well-rounded experience that goes beyond a standard salon visit. For those willing to spend a little more on quality and comfort, it is a worthwhile option for a day of pampering. For more information, visit metanoia-spa.com.