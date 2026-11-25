Pages highlight significant stage in evolution of Arabic script

MAKKAH: The Qur’an Museum in Makkah’s Hira Cultural District provides a glimpse into the history of Qur’anic preservation through the display of two rare manuscript pages dating back to the third century AH. Written in Kufic script, the pages reflect a rich scholarly and artistic heritage, documenting the early stages of Qur’anic writing. The manuscripts showcase remarkable precision and artistry in Qur’anic transcription, with verses adorned with golden markings and early notational methods designed to guide recitation. These details reflect Muslims’ dedication to preserving the Qur’anic text and facilitating its recitation. The two pages also highlight a significant stage in the evolution of Arabic script, illustrating the distinctive features of early Kufic calligraphy and the diacritical systems used at the time, while offering researchers and enthusiasts a unique opportunity to explore the characteristics of early Arabic writing. The museum continues to fulfill its cultural and educational mission by showcasing historic artifacts and manuscripts that trace the history of Qur’anic documentation and highlight the contributions of Islamic civilization to its preservation and protection over the centuries, reinforcing Makkah’s status as a center of Islamic and cultural heritage. This article was first published by Akhbaar 24.