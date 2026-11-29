The attraction features five distinct zones, each offering unique entertainment experiences

AirSpace zone creates a playful setting with oversized planets and moon crater-like ball pits

JEDDAH: There was no shortage of laughter, bouncing and friendly competition as Big Bounce Arabia made its Jeddah debut, giving children and grown-ups alike a chance to forget their age and simply have fun. At Abadi Al-Johar Arena, the giant inflatable attractions offered a welcome change from the usual family outing. Children threw themselves into the activities, raced one another through obstacle courses and jumped around with friends, while parents were far from being spectators. Many joined the fun themselves, turning the experience into a playful outing for the whole family. The attraction featured five distinct zones, each offering a different kind of entertainment. The Giant, stretching more than 300 meters, challenged visitors to race through an extended inflatable obstacle course, while the Biggest Bounce House offered a vast space for jumping and trying different games. The AirSpace zone took visitors into a playful outer-space setting, with giant planets, friendly aliens and ball pits designed to resemble moon craters. City Escape recreated an imaginary city filled with towering inflatable buildings and extraterrestrial characters, whereas Sport Slam gave visitors the chance to test their skills with goals, hoops, nets and oversized balls. There was also a foam-filled play area that added another element of fun to the experience. From navigating the long obstacle course to bouncing around in the giant play areas, visitors had plenty of ways to challenge themselves and try something new. However, the venue was quite crowded, with loud music and visitor noise sometimes making it overwhelming. With so many activities competing for attention, including games and other entertainment beyond the inflatables, some visitors may find themselves spending more time exploring these options and missing out on some of the main bouncing attractions. Dedicated women-only sessions also gave female visitors more flexibility when planning their visit. A pet area by Luca Land also gave children the chance to interact and play with dogs.