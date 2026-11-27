DUBAI: Lebanese musician and singer-songwriter Julia Sabra has, over the past decade, established herself as one of the leading lights of her country’s indie-music scene, whether through her solo work, or fronting the dream-pop/shoegaze band Postcards (in which her husband, Pascal Semerdjian is the drummer), partnering with her friend and producer Fadi Tabbal in drone-pop duo Snakeskin, or managing Beirut’s Tunefork Studios, which she co-owns. She recently launched the record label Bagno Records with fellow singer-songwriter Karl Mattar, with whom she toured in Europe last month, each performing solo sets.

Here, Sabra shares some of the songs that have had the biggest impact on her over the years.

A song that takes me back to my childhood

The first song that came to mind is very random. It’s a folk song called “Green Fields” by the Brothers Four. My dad’s family is very musical, and anytime we had a gathering of all the uncles and the cousins and everyone, we’d just sing. Like, my uncle would sit at the piano, and this is one of the songs we’ve been singing since I was a kid. And it really stuck with me. I don’t know who introduced it to our family, but we all sing it and we do harmonies, and it explains a lot of my territory later on. My mom’s a music teacher as well, so I started taking piano lessons young, and I started choir at seven, and I would just sing all the time. It was a family thing.

A song that reminds me of my mom

It’s “The Heart Asks for Pleasure First” by Michael Nyman. It’s from the soundtrack of a film from the early Nineties — “The Piano” — which I haven’t seen still. Yes, I know I should. My mom was obsessed with the soundtrack growing up. We had the sheet music, and everyone was trying to learn it on the piano. It was one of the first pieces that I fell in love with. It’s a beautiful, beautiful track. Much later on, when I got into drone and contemporary music, I discovered that like Michael Nyman is really not a classical composer — like, he’s really weird. And when it started, I just thought he was another classical composer that we liked at home. So I like the fact that it connected to my later musical journey.

A song that’s guaranteed to fill a dancefloor

I don’t party that much, but if there’s a wedding or something, I’m dancing. And I think Omar Souleyman’s “Warni Warni” is a winner — it’s just an insane song; it’s got that super-fast beat and mijwiz. Omar Souleyman might be a bit overhyped, I think, but this is an a**-shaker.

A song that makes me want to cry

I feel like any song can make me cry at this point. But I had to pick Sufjan Stevens. Honestly, his whole “Carrie and Lowell” album could have made it — I think it might be my favorite album of all time — but I chose “No Shade in the Shadow of the Cross.” It has a very special place in my heart. There’s something that really hits hard, and I actually tear up every time I listen to it, and it’s incredible. I feel like the way he deals with grief, and love, and joy, and acceptance is so relatable to everything we’ve been going through, and it’s timeless and universal and so deep. That emotion he captures is very human and it’s really rare to find. I think the best sad songs have light in them, even if they don’t sound light.

A song that makes me happy

“Autumn Sweater” by Yo La Tengo. There’s nothing that feels more appropriate. It’s just that cozy happy feeling — love and autumn. They’re incredible and that song makes me happy no matter what. It’s a mood uplifter.

A song I wish I’d written

The list goes on and on, but I’ve chosen “Not” by Big Thief. It’s like a negotiation — she’s listing things: but as “It’s not…” But it’s not a cliché thing that she’s doing; it’s pure poetry. Like, “It's not the energy reeling/Nor the lines in your face/Nor the clouds on the ceiling/Nor the clouds in space.” It’s so powerful, and it ends in a noise solo. When I heard it, I was, like, “Damn. This song is unbelievable.”

A love song

I always go back to “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young. It’s a classic. Also it’s Pascal and my song — it was our first dance. It’s just a beautiful song. It feels like he’s lived his life, he’s loved, he’s done… like, he’s just in a good place. This song grounds me, in a way. Generally, Neil Young isn’t my favorite singer, but I love the way he sings this.

A great song for a road trip

“I Lost You” by The Walkmen — a really underrated band from the early 2000s. It starts “Drive on, drive on/The highway bright and long.” It feels like you’re driving endlessly into the void. It’s like a lament. It’s beautiful. It’s really sad, but sad in an outward way. Like, he’s screaming it in a nice way. For a road trip, there has to be some sort of movement. It has to have a bit of a beat. And it has to cut through the frequencies of the car. You can’t listen to very calm stuff or you won’t hear anything.

A song with great lyrics

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” by Lana Del Rey. I feel like she’s very dismissed by the whole ‘alternative, intellectual’ art world. But I think she’s a great lyricist. She’s talking literally about a tunnel here, a real tunnel that’s been closed off, and inside it are paintings. So it’s beautiful on the inside, but it’s been blocked by man-made walls, and she compares this to herself and her own beauty, and her decay, and ageing, and then she ties it to her fear of death and of being forgotten. It’s an incredible journey through the verses. But I think because it’s Lana Del Rey people don’t pay enough attention. It’s an absolute work of art; a beautiful song.

A song that’s a guilty pleasure

I’m never embarrassed of my song choices. I love a lot of pop and Pascal does hate it. So, it’s not really a guilty pleasure, because I think it’s a great album, but I’ve been listening to the new Olivia Rodrigo, and I think she’s really great. It’s light and it’s fun pop-rock, but the lyrics are sharp. So, I’m not embarrassed, but maybe it would be considered embarrassing. I don’t know. So, let’s say “Stupid Song” by Olivia Rodrigo. That’s my current go-to when I need a quick emotional catharsis and I don’t want a deeper one. But I don’t think anyone’s judging me for that except Pascal.