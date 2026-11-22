The Austrian-German drama also earned Valerie Pachner the best actress award and Robert Stadlober the prize for best supporting actor

DUBAI: Austrian filmmaker Adrian Goiginger’s “Four Minus Three” was the biggest winner at the 47th Cairo International Film Festival, taking home the Golden Pyramid for best film alongside two acting awards. The Austrian-German drama, which follows a professional clown struggling to rebuild her life after losing her family in a car accident, also earned Valerie Pachner the best actress award and Robert Stadlober the prize for best supporting actor. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year. The festival’s international competition jury was headed by Franco-Moroccan filmmaker Nabil Ayouch. French director Rudi Rosenberg received the Silver Pyramid for best director for “Words of Love,” while Egyptian-Dutch filmmaker Ashgan El-Hamus was awarded the Bronze Pyramid, the jury’s special prize, for her debut feature “Al Baraneya.” Moroccan filmmaker Laila Marrakchi and screenwriter Delphine Agut took home the Naguib Mahfouz Award for best screenplay for “Strawberries.” Meanwhile, Teodora Ana Mihai’s “Heysel 85,” which explores the aftermath of the 1985 stadium disaster in Brussels, received two Henry Barakat awards recognizing its cinematography and production design. The film also secured the International Federation of Film Critics prize. There was also a strong showing for Arab cinema, with “Summer Meadow”, directed by Naël Khleifi and Lisa Debauche, collecting three awards. The film was named best Arab feature, while its star Manal Issa received the best acting performance award. It also shared the prize for best screenplay or creative achievement with Mohamed Zineddaine’s “Until Dawn.” Lebanese filmmaker Rania Rafei’s documentary “The Day of Wrath: Tales from Tripoli” was another notable winner, receiving both the Saad Eldin Wahba Award for best film in the Horizons of Arab Cinema competition and the festival’s best documentary award. Sara Shazli’s “Your Daughter” received the section’s special jury prize. Elsewhere, Ahmad Abdalla’s “BerleeN_” won the audience award, while Argentine filmmakers Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A. Vignale received the Critics’ Week award for “The River Train.”