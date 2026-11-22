ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the 15th annual meeting of the International Network for Nuclear Security Training and Support Centres (NSSC Network) in Islamabad from Nov. 23 to 26 in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the country’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The four-day meeting will bring together representatives from the IAEA and 49 member states of the NSSC Network to discuss ways to enhance nuclear security training, strengthen international cooperation and exchange experiences in the field.

The NSSC Network serves as a platform for countries to collaborate on developing and sustaining nuclear security training and support capabilities through knowledge sharing, coordination and capacity building.

“Hosting the meeting in Islamabad reflects Pakistan’s continued commitment and contribution to advancing nuclear security through international cooperation,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan, which operates nuclear power plants and research facilities under safeguards of the IAEA, has repeatedly emphasized the importance of nuclear safety and security, including through international partnerships and training initiatives.

The upcoming meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for participating countries and organizations to discuss emerging challenges and share best practices for strengthening nuclear security frameworks worldwide.

Pakistan previously hosted the NSSC Network Annual Meeting in 2016, when Islamabad became the first venue outside the IAEA headquarters in Vienna to hold the gathering.