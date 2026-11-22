ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces killed three militants during an intelligence-based operation in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, police said on Sunday, as a quadcopter attack injured 10 people in the region.

KP, which borders Afghanistan, has seen a surge in militancy in recent years, with the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups frequently targeting police, security forces, government officials and civilians.

The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of police said they conducted an operation in Matni area of KP's provincial capital Peshawar after receiving credible reports about the presence of Pakistani Taliban militants.

"Three terrorists affiliated with Pakistani Taliban were killed during the operation," the CTD said, adding that the deceased had been planning attacks on government installations.

"A search operation is currently underway in the area to apprehend other terrorists who managed to escape."

Separately, ten people were injured in a quadcopter attack on a jirga, or a council of tribal elders, in KP's Bannu district, according to authorities.

"All injured are out of danger," a spokesperson for the district headquarters hospital said in a statement.

In recent months, militants operating in KP have increasingly targeted security personnel and civilians with modern weapons and quadcopters.

The developments come two days after three militants were killed in a gunfight during a counter-terrorism operation in KP's Kohat district, according to the CTD.

Pakistan has seen a surge in violence in its northwest in recent years, much of it blamed on the Pakistani Taliban. Islamabad frequently accuses Afghanistan of sheltering militant groups, an allegation Kabul denies.

The KP province was also placed under emergency rule last month owing to the spike in militant attacks.