DUBAI: The Film Committee at Media City Qatar has partnered with independent film studio Watermelon Pictures to develop and co-produce a slate of films highlighting stories from the Global South and beyond. Announced during the closing day of Doha Industry Days, the collaboration will seek to champion visionary filmmakers and compelling stories, supporting projects across a variety of genres with an emphasis on culturally authentic storytelling and international appeal. Productions will be filmed substantially in Qatar or structured as Qatari co-productions. The agreement will also seek to involve Doha-based post-production companies and help eligible projects access the Qatar Screen Production Incentive, creating opportunities for local crews and businesses. “Through this partnership, we want to give filmmakers the resources to tell stories rooted in their communities and bring them to audiences around the world,” said Hassan Al-Thawadi, chair of the Qatar Film Committee, in a statement. For Watermelon Pictures, founded in 2024 by brothers Badie and Hamza Ali, the agreement marks an expansion into larger-scale production, building on its work in film distribution. The company has championed Palestinian and Arab cinema through titles including “From Ground Zero,” “Palestine 36” and “The Voice of Hind Rajab.” Its creative team previously included Alana Hadid, sister of models Gigi and Bella Hadid. The two parties will jointly select projects for the initial slate, with further details announced in due course.