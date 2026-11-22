DUBAI: Saudi-born actress Dina Shihabi has shown her support for Palestinian beauty brand ZAIIE, sharing a product from the emerging label with her Instagram followers. The “Archive 81” actress posted an Instagram Story featuring a ZAIIE lip product, tagging the brand’s official account, @zaiiebeauty, and adding the caption “Love.” The product appears to be one of the label’s tinted lip formulas. Founded by Palestinian-American beauty entrepreneur Reema Shihadeh, ZAIIE launched in October 2026 with a collection that brings together skincare and makeup, drawing inspiration from Palestinian heritage and generations of traditional beauty practices. The brand places olive oil at the heart of its formulations. Its debut range includes Lip Press, a tinted lip gloss, The Marble, a highlighting blush balm, and Olive Melt, an oil-gel makeup remover. The packaging also incorporates references to Palestinian cultural motifs, including traditional tatreez embroidery. The brand’s name translates to “like me” in English and was founded by Shihadeh, who previously held multiple senior positions at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Shihabi, who was born in Riyadh and grew up between Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Dubai, has built an international acting career in the US. She is best known for her roles in the Amazon thriller series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” Netflix’s science-fiction drama “Altered Carbon,” and horror series “Archive 81.” Her other credits include “Daredevil,” “Ramy,” “Ghosts of Beirut,” and the Netflix miniseries “Painkiller.” Her more recent screen appearance was in the political thriller “PH-1,” directed by Mark Kassen and released in 2026. ZAIIE joins a growing group of Palestinian-founded beauty labels gaining international attention. These include SimiHaze Beauty, established by US-Palestinian twins Simi and Haze Khadra, skincare label Toulane Essentials, founded by Palestinian sisters Eman and Dina Al-Sherif, and The Dirty Lamb, founded by US-Palestinian entrepreneur Ahlam Khan.