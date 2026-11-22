ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar on Sunday discussed convening a meeting of the Regional Four (R4) group to deliberate on regional developments and strengthen coordination on issues of mutual interest, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are members of the R4 group with Egypt and Türkiye, and have been coordinating closely on regional issues, including the United States-Iran war, Israeli attacks on Gaza, and Houthi strikes against Saudi Arabia.

The telephonic conversation between the two FMs comes at a time of renewed tensions between the US and Iran as well as attacks by Tehran and allies against Gulf countries. Bahraini authorities said on Saturday that Iran targeted a civilian industrial facility, while Saudi Arabia intercepted another drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Riyadh.

“The two leaders discussed cooperation at multilateral fora and ways to further strengthen coordination on matters of mutual interest,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said, following Dar’s conversation with his Saudi counterpart.

“They also discussed the possible convening of a meeting in the near future of the R4 Foreign Ministers to continue consultations on regional developments,” it added. “Both sides agreed to remain in close contact to sustain the momentum of diplomatic engagements.”

On Saturday, Dar said Germany has invited foreign ministers from R4 and European Four (E4) group, which includes Britain, France, Germany and Italy, for talks in December aimed at easing Gulf tensions.

The eight countries last met in Istanbul on Oct. 23, when their foreign ministers discussed the US-Israel conflict with Iran, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and threats to maritime navigation, including tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab.

Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran since the conflict began in February, hosting direct negotiations between the two countries in Islamabad in April and helping broker a memorandum of understanding signed on June 18.

The agreement has faced difficulties in implementation, with continued disagreements between the two sides and disruptions to maritime traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Dar said Pakistan remained engaged with both governments to preserve the agreement and prevent further escalation.

“Pakistan hasn’t given up,” he said on Saturday. “We are still working hard. We continue to persuade both parties to please, you know, respect and honor what we have signed on 18th of June.”