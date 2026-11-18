LONDON: Bella Hadid is no stranger to paparazzi shots, but one image of the US-Dutch-Palestinian supermodel made waves in 2024 when, armed with an ice-cream, she strolled along the promenade in Cannes wearing a keffiyeh-print dress by design duo Michael and Hushi. The dress that sparked international headlines has entered the Victoria and Albert Museum’s permanent collection, showcasing the intersection of fashion and politics at the London institution. Created in 2001, the red-and-white cotton dress was acquired by V&A curators Rachel Dedman and Fuchsia Hart as a V&A Jameel Acquisition, with support from the Sarikhani Family, this year. It is currently on display at V&A East Storehouse in a season of displays and commissions under the title “Stories of Clothes.” Dedman told Arab News of the importance of this particular sartorial creation, which features straps on the shoulders and corset-style ties at the back: “The dress embodies fashion as joy, but also as resistance, as solidarity, as the expression of her Palestinian identity at this particular moment, when the backdrop of so much of what we’re living is violence. I think there is strength in a dress that is able to address that and be part of that conversation, whilst celebrating the beauty of Palestinian textiles and the power of clothing.” And to make it even more special, the dress is one of a kind, created by Michael Sears and Hushidar Mortezaie after the latter returned to Iran to reconnect with his Middle Eastern heritage. While the keffiyeh is worn with slight variations across the region, from Iraq and Iran to the Gulf and Levant, the dress’s original textiles were sourced in Iran. It is displayed alongside a separate keffiyeh made by Hirbawi, the last remaining factory producing the textile in the West Bank. Dedman, who has curated numerous exhibitions of Palestinian dress and tatreez and authored three books on the subject, described clothing as “the medium and the message all in one,” explaining how textiles can carry identity, memory and knowledge across generations. She also touched on the power of fabric and prints, and the keffiyeh in particular, in the current political climate. “When there’s a culture of fear around speaking out, particularly about something that’s taboo in the media, or when celebrities … might feel vulnerable saying something that could be twisted or misconstrued, wearing a dress like this becomes an act of visible solidarity that doesn’t require words,” Dedman said, adding that she “can’t speak for Bella and why she did this; these decisions are also always personal.” The display also includes Dazed MENA’s anniversary issue featuring Hadid and Mortezaie, photographed by Yasmine Diba, whose connection helped to bring the designer and model together.