Chairman Omar Malhas emphasized the fund's role as the largest institutional investor in Jordan, managing retirement savings and funding vital projects

Future projects include rail, gas, and light rail initiatives, showcasing a proactive investment strategy

DEAD SEA: Jordan’s Social Security Investment Fund expects to own 20 percent of the country’s new phosphate company and already holds 15 percent of the national water project, its chairman Omar Malhas told Arab News. Malhas spoke on the sidelines of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference at the Dead Sea. He said the fund, which manages the retirement savings of Jordan’s workers, was putting money into the large infrastructure and mining projects reshaping the economy. “The Social Security Investment Fund is the largest institutional investor in Jordan,” he said. “It manages participants’ contributions and invests them in a way that safeguards and grows them.” He said current projects stood out because of scale and reach. “One of the main advantages of the current wave of projects is that they are extremely important strategic mega infrastructure projects that the whole economy benefits from,” he said. Malhas said the fund’s exposure to these projects did not mean it lowered its standards. Every opportunity went through the same screening, he said. “With our investment strategy and asset allocation model, we make sure we vet every single investment before we even attempt to invest in it,” he said. “If it fits within our criteria, we definitely invest. But these projects probably have a different flavor, in that they have a wider positive impact on our economy.” The fund’s largest commitment so far was to the national water project, where it was both an owner and a lender. “Currently there is the water project, of which we own 15 percent,” Malhas said. “So we are a shareholder in the project company, and we are also a major creditor and financer of the project.” He said rail was next. The fund was working on an equity stake in the railroad project and was negotiating a financing deal. His list did not stop there. Malhas said the fund was also working on gas and on a new light rail project that was expected shortly. “There are plenty of projects that we are extremely interested in,” he said. Mining was also a priority, he said, and that was where the fund’s next large stake was likely to come from. “I cannot forget mining. The new phosphate company, I think we will end up owning 20 percent of it,” he said. He said the fund was also talking with Jordan’s existing phosphate and potash companies about a joint project between them, and had asked for a 20 percent share. “So we keep looking for investment opportunities in infrastructure and mega projects in the economy that have a very positive impact on economic growth, and to be part and parcel of it,” he said. Malhas’s comments show a pension fund that is no longer only a passive holder of bonds and shares, but which is taking direct positions in the projects Jordan is relying on for growth, as both a shareholder and a financer. This approach links the savings of Jordan’s workers to the success of the country’s biggest projects, from water security to transport and mining. Malhas said the fund applied the same tests to every deal, while aiming to back the projects that did the most for the wider economy. With stakes in water and rail already being built and new positions in phosphate and potash under discussion, the social security fund is set to become one of the main local investors behind Jordan’s infrastructure plans.