RIYADH: Innovation platform Exel by Merak, one of the companies the Royal Commission for Riyadh City brought to the Creative District, has concluded the third cohort of its games accelerator, graduating 21 Saudi startups out of the 24 that took part in the program, with investments totaling SR23.6 million ($6.28 million). The announcement came during the accelerator’s third demo day, attended by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, chairman of the board of the Saudi Esports Federation; Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Areefi, governor of the National Development Fund; and Khalid Al-Sultan, assistant CEO for strategic affairs and initiatives at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. The companies presented their projects and games to investors and industry stakeholders, along with initiatives and competitions supporting talent in the esports and gaming sector. The 14-week program provided mentoring and guidance, business development, and commercial capacity building for the startups, helping prepare them for growth and expansion. The accelerator operates under the Merak Games Fund, which has a size of $80 million and was launched as part of the Games and Esports Sector Financing Program. The National Development Fund oversees the fund, in cooperation with the Social Development Bank and the Saudi Esports Federation. Exel by Merak is headquartered in the Riyadh Creative District at the King Abdullah Financial District. It supports the Kingdom’s gaming sector, helps develop entrepreneurs’ skills, and enables startups to develop products and expand businesses. The district is an initiative of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. It aims to develop the creative economy, attract local and international companies working in media, media technology, and culture, and encourage collaboration between companies and creative talent, strengthening Riyadh’s position as a global hub for media and creativity.