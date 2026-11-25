RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has received its first long-term credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, securing an “A+” assessment with a stable outlook, marking another milestone in the sovereign wealth fund’s efforts to strengthen its financial standing and diversify its funding sources. The rating applies to both foreign- and local-currency issuer credit. S&P also affirmed PIF’s existing short-term rating of “A-1,” with its overall assessment aligned with that of Saudi Arabia. PIF’s assets under management exceeded $900 billion in 2025, compared with approximately $530 billion in 2021, according to its annual report. The fund also reported an annualized total shareholder return of 5.8 percent since 2017, the final year of its previous strategic phase. “The inaugural ‘A+’ long-term rating from S&P marks an important milestone in the continued development of PIF’s credit profile and our long-term funding plan,” said Ziyad Alfawzan, PIF’s head of capital finance strategy, in a statement issued on Wednesday. Factors underpinning the rating S&P’s assessment highlighted PIF’s diversified funding profile, moderate leverage and financial position, alongside its strategic importance to Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation. The agency also recognized the fund’s focus on value realization under its 2026-30 strategy, which marks a new phase in its investment approach. PIF said the rating reflected confidence in its long-term strategy and financial strength, supporting its ability to maintain a sustainable funding base while pursuing its investment objectives. Alfawzan said the assessment also underscored the strength of PIF’s financial profile and governance as it moves forward with the value realization phase of its 2026-30 strategy. Third major agency to rate PIF The S&P assessment completes PIF’s ratings coverage from the three leading international credit rating agencies, adding to existing assessments from Moody’s Ratings and Fitch Ratings. Moody’s reaffirmed PIF’s “Aa3” long-term issuer rating and “aa3” baseline credit assessment, both with a stable outlook, following a periodic review in September. Fitch affirmed the fund’s long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings at “A+,” also with a stable outlook, in October. PIF now holds long-term ratings from all three agencies, a distinction shared by relatively few sovereign wealth funds. Ratings overview All three agencies have assigned PIF stable outlooks, although their rating scales and methodologies differ. S&P assigns the fund an “A+” long-term rating and “A-1” short-term rating. Moody’s rates it “Aa3” long term and “P-1” short term, while Fitch assigns “A+” for the long term and “F1+” for the short term. PIF is one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds and plays a central role in Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation. Its long-term investment strategy focuses on developing domestic industries, attracting investment, expanding economic diversification and generating sustainable financial returns.