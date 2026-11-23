Saudi Arabia's construction costs increased by 2.3% year-on-year in October, driven mainly by rising equipment and machinery rental costs.

The Kingdom's Construction Cost Index reached 104.1 in October, up from 104 in September and 101.7 a year earlier.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s construction costs rose 2.3 percent year on year in October, with equipment and machinery rental recording the sharpest increases, adding to budget pressures for developers and contractors amid an expanding project pipeline. The Kingdom’s Construction Cost Index reached 104.1 in October, compared with 104 in September and 101.7 a year earlier, according to the General Authority for Statistics. Costs in the residential sector increased 2.2 percent, while non-residential construction costs climbed 2.7 percent. The increase comes as construction markets across the Gulf face mounting pressure from material prices, labour shortages and supply-chain uncertainty. JLL forecasts construction cost inflation in the Middle East at 5.7 to 7.7 percent in 2026, easing to 3.4 to 5.4 percent in 2027. Saudi Arabia’s construction market is also operating against a substantial development pipeline. Knight Frank valued projects planned or underway in the Kingdom at $2.07 trillion in the first half of 2026, including $1.13 trillion in construction and real estate developments. The consultancy said rising construction costs, supply-chain disruption and regional tensions were adding pressure to project delivery and financial viability. Construction activity expands Despite the cost pressures, Saudi construction activity expanded for a sixth consecutive month in October, according to the Al Rajhi Capital Saudi Construction Index compiled by S&P Global. The seasonally adjusted index eased to 52.3 from 54.4 in September but remained above the 50-point threshold separating expansion from contraction. In its latest report, GASTAT said: “The increase (in residential sector) was attributed to a 1.8 percent rise in the cost of basic materials, due to the increase in the prices of timber and joinery by 3.4 percent.” It added: “The costs of renting equipment and machinery also increased by 4 percent, driven by the increase in the costs of renting equipment and machinery with an operator by 5.4 percent.” In the residential sector, labour costs rose by 1.6 percent in October compared with the same month in 2025, while energy costs increased by 3 percent. Munir Al-Daraawi, founder and CEO of Orla Properties, told Arab News that the current CCI trend points to a market that is expanding in a measured and disciplined manner, allowing stakeholders to forecast costs with greater confidence and maintain project momentum. “A gradual and predictable increase is far more manageable than periods of sharp volatility. The data demonstrates that Saudi Arabia’s construction sector continues to strike a healthy balance between growth and cost control,” said Al-Daraawi. Non-residential sector The rise in construction costs in the non-residential sector was driven by a 5.8 percent increase in equipment and machinery rental costs, including a 7.2 percent increase in the cost of renting equipment and machinery with an operator. Labor costs rose by 2.1 percent and energy costs increased by 3 percent. Basic materials costs climbed by 2 percent, reflecting a 4.4 percent rise in other building materials and a 2.1 percent increase in timber and joinery prices. Maurice Salem, partner at Arthur D. Little, said: “On projects already under construction, prices are largely agreed, so most of the increase is absorbed within existing contracts. “The bigger effect is on projects still being priced, especially non-residential ones, where costs are up 2.7 percent.” He added: “There I would expect tighter budgets and earlier booking of equipment and materials.” Modest monthly increase According to GASTAT, the CCI increased by 0.1 percent month on month in October, mainly due to a 0.1 percent rise in non-residential construction costs, while residential costs remained unchanged at the published one-decimal precision. Al-Daraawi said the modest monthly increase of 0.1 percent was an encouraging indicator that the market was managing cost inflation relatively well despite sustained construction activity. He added: “It suggests that while demand remains strong, the industry is gradually adapting through improved procurement practices, greater supply-chain coordination, and more efficient resource allocation.”