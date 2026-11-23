Qatar's inward foreign direct investment stock rose by 5.2% in Q2 2026, reaching 180.6 billion Qatari riyals ($49.6 billion).

The majority of Qatar's inward FDI stock, about 95%, is concentrated in five key economic sectors: mining and quarrying (41.3%), financial and insurance activities (36%), and manufacturing (11.7%).

RIYADH: Qatar’s inward foreign direct investment stock increased 5.2 percent in the second quarter of 2026 to reach 180.6 billion Qatari riyals ($49.6 billion), marking its third consecutive quarterly record. Data released by the National Planning Council showed that around 95 percent of Qatar’s inward FDI stock was concentrated in five economic activities. Mining and quarrying accounted for the largest share at 41.3 percent, followed by financial and insurance activities at 36 percent and manufacturing at 11.7 percent. Information and communication accounted for a further 3.8 percent, while professional, scientific and technical activities made up the remaining 1.9 percent. Qatar sets $100bn FDI target for 2030 Qatar is targeting $100 billion in FDI by 2030 as part of its Ministry of Commerce and Industry Strategy, which also aims to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 3.4 percent in non-oil sectors by 2030. The plan forms part of the country’s efforts to diversify its economy and strengthen its investment environment. The country’s National Manufacturing Strategy for 2024–2030 also aims to raise the manufacturing sector’s value added to 70.5 billion riyals, increase non-hydrocarbon exports to 49 billion riyals and attract annual industrial investments of 2.75 billion riyals by 2030. Qatar’s outward FDI stock declines The newly released QNA statement said: “Regarding Qatari investments abroad, the survey results showed that the stock of outward FDI decreased by 2.5 percent compared with the first quarter of 2026, reaching 220.7 billion riyals.” It added: “The results indicated that this stock represents investment abroad controlled by companies resident in the State of Qatar, noting that around 95 percent of this stock is concentrated in five economic activities: financial and insurance activities, at 36.2 percent, mining and quarrying, at 26.8 percent, information and communication, at 15.2 percent, accommodation and food service activities, at 9.1 percent, and transportation and storage at 7.3 percent.” Survey methodology, coverage The National Planning Council said the survey forms part of its efforts to strengthen national economic statistics and provide reliable data to support decision-making and track progress toward development targets. The preliminary estimates cover inward and outward FDI positions among privately owned and selected public enterprises, while also incorporating Qatar Central Bank data covering monetary financial institutions, including banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions. They exclude international financial transactions conducted by individuals and government entities. The second quarter 2026 survey was based on a sample of approximately 210 enterprises operating in Qatar.