Saudi Arabia achieved 89% 5G population coverage in the first half of 2026, demonstrating significant advancements in telecommunications infrastructure.

Mobily led with 60% of smartphones capable of supporting 5G, while stc had the highest share of actively connected 5G devices at 31%.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 5G population coverage reached 89 percent in the first half of 2026, underscoring the Kingdom’s progress in expanding its telecommunications infrastructure, official data showed. According to the latest Miqyas Report published by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, Mobily led in the share of smartphones capable of supporting 5G technology, at 60 percent, while stc recorded the highest share of smartphones actively connected to 5G networks, at 31 percent. Stc also led in the share of voice-call traffic carried over 4G networks using Voice over LTE, or VoLTE, technology, at 88 percent. Separately, Saudi Arabia's internet usage rate reached 99.6 percent among individuals aged 15 to 74 in 2026, according to the General Authority for Statistics. “The Miqyas report by CST plays a key role in improving telecom service quality by enabling users to enhance their experience by choosing service providers based on performance indicators. It also provides investors and stakeholders with valuable insights into the market performance in the Kingdom,” CST said in a statement. Mobile network performance Stc led in median mobile download speed at 234 megabits per second, while Mobily recorded the highest median upload speed at 18 Mbps. Stc also recorded the lowest median latency, at 22 milliseconds, and topped the Mobile Network Speed and Latency Performance Index with a score of 73.4 percent. For home connectivity, fiber-optic services recorded a median download speed of 185 Mbps, compared with 104 Mbps for home 5G services. Fiber-optic connections also recorded a median latency of 6 milliseconds. Fixed network performance In fixed telecommunications services, Salam recorded the highest median download speed at 191 Mbps, while stc led in median upload speed at 94 Mbps. Stc and Zain jointly recorded the lowest median latency, at 6 milliseconds. Stc topped the Fixed Network Speed and Latency Performance Index with a score of 62.8 percent, followed by Salam at 62.6 percent, Zain at 60.7 percent and Mobily at 60.5 percent. In fixed-network Wi-Fi performance, Salam recorded the highest median download speed at 186 Mbps, while Zain and stc posted speeds of 178 Mbps and 174 Mbps, respectively. Mobily recorded the highest median Ethernet download speed at 303 Mbps. Salam had the highest share of fibre-optic subscribers using home routers supporting Wi-Fi 6 or higher, at 66 percent. Regional performance In Riyadh, Salam recorded the highest fixed-network download speed, while Mobily led in upload speed. Stc recorded the lowest latency. In Makkah, Zain posted the highest download speed, while stc led in both upload speed and latency performance. Stc dominated the results in Madinah, recording the highest download and upload speeds, as well as the lowest latency.