The tax applies to multinationals with annual revenues of €750 million ($823.8 million) or more, based on their consolidated financial statements over the past four years.

Local firms without foreign branches are exempt from this tax, which is limited to entities in multinational groups that meet specific criteria.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will begin applying a top-up tax in early 2027 on profits earned in the Kingdom by multinational entities if their effective tax rate falls below the global minimum of 15 percent, according to the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority. The tax will apply to business entities belonging to multinational groups with combined annual revenues of €750 million ($823.8 million) or more, or the equivalent in Saudi riyals, according to the ultimate parent entity’s consolidated financial statements, in at least two of the four fiscal years preceding the year in which the tax takes effect. Local firms without foreign branches exempt The move aims to protect Saudi Arabia’s tax rights over profits earned within its borders and to keep pace with the new international rules on a global minimum tax, reported Asharq Business. The authority noted that the scope of application is limited to entities that meet the criteria within multinational groups and does not extend to all companies operating in the Kingdom. Accordingly, it does not cover local companies that have no branches outside the Kingdom or that do not belong to a multinational group covered by the rules. The authority explained, while presenting the proposed tax on the Istitlaa platform in October, that among the main benefits to the economy, business and trade are preserving the Kingdom’s right to tax profits earned within its territory and collecting the top-up tax domestically. It also cited greater certainty and stability for investors through rules consistent with those applied by most G20 countries and all Gulf Cooperation Council states. The authority added that the tax aims to enhance tax fairness, support public revenues, and fulfill the Kingdom’s obligations as a G20 member.