Concerns regarding Middle Eastern crude supplies have returned, driven by the Houthi attacks, leading to increased buying in the market

The conflict in the Middle East has caused significant disruptions to global oil and gas trade, potentially reducing world oil demand by over 4% by 2035

TOKYO: Oil prices edged ‌higher on Friday, though set for a weekly decline, as concerns over supply disruptions grew following Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh and reports of tanker disruptions ​in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $92.22 a barrel by 0118 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures for December climbed 19 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $83.40 a barrel, while the more-active January contract gained 20 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $82.64. Both benchmarks settled little changed on Thursday but Brent is set for a 3.5 percent decline for the week while the December WTI contract is set ‌for a ‌6 percent weekly drop as expectations of a ​supply surplus ‌grew ⁠because ​crude shipments ⁠through the Strait of Hormuz have returned to roughly pre-war levels. Brent and WTI are set to fall for the third week in a row. “Concerns over Middle Eastern crude oil supplies have resurfaced due to attacks on Riyadh by the Houthis, prompting buying,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities. “Expectations that coordinated production cuts will continue at the ⁠OPEC+ meeting later this month are also providing support,” ‌he said. The Iran-aligned Houthi movement had been firing missiles toward civilian targets and commercial centers in Saudi Arabia. Two oil tankers also hit naval mines in the ‌Strait of Hormuz and “exploded” and “are burning,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy said in a statement carried by state media on Thursday. OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide their 2027 output policy. The group comprises ‌the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia. The Middle East conflict has caused ⁠the biggest disruption ever ⁠to global oil and gas trade and could cut world oil demand by more than 4 percent by 2035 if governments accelerate electrification, efficiency and fuel-switching measures in response, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. In Russia, crude oil output could fall again as Ukrainian attacks on refineries and export infrastructure intensify, analysts and traders say. Ukrainian drone attacks have slashed Russian oil refineries’ combined crude processing volumes by 45 percent since late October, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Separately on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would hit back hard after Ukraine struck ​the bridge linking Russia and Crimea ​for a third time this week and said he was dropping any idea of a moratorium on attacking energy sectors and shipping.