Oman's digital economy contributes 9% to the country's GDP, with investments in telecommunications and IT reaching 1.33 billion Omani rials ($3.46 billion) since 2021.

72.41% of technical and leadership roles in technology sectors are filled by Omanis, indicating strong local participation.

RIYADH: Oman’s digital economy accounts for 9 percent of gross domestic product, while domestic and foreign investments in the telecommunications and information technology sector have reached 1.33 billion Omani rials ($3.46 billion) since 2021, official figures showed. Omanis hold 72.41 percent of technical, specialised and leadership positions in technology-related professions across various economic sectors, the Oman News Agency reported, citing figures released by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. Omanization in the telecommunications and information technology sector reached 46.36 percent of its total workforce by mid-2026, reflecting the growing participation of nationals in the industry. Oman sets digital economy targets for 2030 Oman’s second phase of the National Digital Economy Program, covering 2026 to 2030, aims to add 1.5 billion rials to GDP, attract 300 million rials in technology investments and create 3,000 direct jobs annually through digital economy initiatives. The country is targeting an 80 percent digital transformation rate across five main economic sectors by 2030, while aiming to increase exports of digital economy services to 25 percent of total services exports by 2035, according to a ministry strategy document. Digital transformation and skills development Ali bin Amer Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology, said: “The ministry has launched the second phase of the National Digital Economy Program (2026–2030). This phase focuses on the digitalization of economic sectors and businesses through 84 initiatives, organized into eight executive programs. These are managed and implemented by various national entities, in alignment with the objectives of the Eleventh Five-Year Plan.” He added: “The digitalization of sectors and businesses serves as a core pillar of this phase, accounting for approximately 65 percent of the total initiatives. It also involves the continued development of the digital government and digital society pillars, aimed at increasing the digital economy’s contribution to the GDP and supporting economic diversification.” Al Shidhani also highlighted that the program aims to develop an integrated digital government through four areas: digital experience, digital empowerment and leadership, digital innovation, and digital competitiveness. Its implementation plan includes seven projects, 12 main initiatives and 43 sub-initiatives targeting 59 government entities. The ministry’s Makeen initiative also trained and qualified more than 11,000 Omani nationals between 2021 and 2025, equipping the labour market with skilled professionals to meet demand for specialised digital expertise.