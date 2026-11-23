Iraq is considering a proposal to supply Egypt with approximately 10 million barrels of oil to enhance economic cooperation.

No delivery timeframe or financial terms have been specified for the oil supply deal.

RIYADH: Iraq is studying a proposal to supply Egypt with approximately 10 million barrels of oil as the two countries seek to expand economic cooperation during Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi’s visit to Cairo. The proposed quantity remains under consideration, Iraqi Deputy Trade Minister for Administrative Affairs Sattar Al-Jabiri told the Iraqi News Agency. No delivery timeframe or financial terms have been announced. The discussions also cover alternative routes for Iraqi oil exports to reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz, alongside efforts to diversify imports of construction materials and food and expand Iraqi exports. Al-Zaidi’s first official visit to Egypt was scheduled for Nov. 23, with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expected to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments with him, Ahram reported, citing the Egyptian presidency. Energy cooperation Ahead of the visit, Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi met Iraqi Ambassador Qahtan Taha Khalaf to discuss cooperation in the oil and gas sectors, according to Ahram Business. Badawi said recent talks with his Iraqi counterpart had identified opportunities to broaden cooperation. The Iraqi ambassador said Baghdad wanted to expand its economic and petroleum partnerships with Cairo. The visit coincides with the fourth session of the countries’ Joint Higher Committee, which is preparing agreements covering economic, commercial and financial cooperation. Al-Jabiri said the committee is prioritizing arrangements that could be implemented and monitored, rather than simply increasing the number of agreements. Banking and investment The negotiations also include the reactivation of the licence for the Cairo branch of Rafidain Bank, which operated from the 1980s before its licence was suspended in 2005. Iraq is seeking to restore the previous licence rather than obtain a new one. Al-Jabiri said specialist committees had been formed and an Iraqi feasibility study submitted. Baghdad has also issued a ministerial order establishing an Iraqi-Egyptian Business Council, with the necessary procedures on the Egyptian side still pending. Preparations are under way for an economic, investment and trade forum in Cairo in mid-2027 to showcase Iraqi investment opportunities and products and strengthen business partnerships.