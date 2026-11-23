The US is set to blacklist Singapore-based chip firm Megaspeed due to ties with an espionage investigation involving Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, Megaspeed’s controlling shareholder, who is alleged to be a spy for Beijing

WASHINGTON: The United ‌States on Monday is set to add Singapore-based chip firm Megaspeed, which is closely tied to an espionage investigation involving Nvidia, to its trade blacklist, a source told Reuters. The expected addition of the company follows revelations that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and Megaspeed’s controlling shareholder who is reportedly alleged to ‌be a ‌spy for Beijing. US companies cannot ‌ship goods, software and technology to companies on the list without a license, which is likely to be denied. The New York Times reported last month that US authorities had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who passed information to Beijing while developing a close relationship ‌with the Nvidia ‌CEO. Reuters could not independently verify the intelligence allegation. China ‌has said the spy accusations are “groundless.” Nvidia ‌lists Megaspeed as an official cloud partner in its directory. Megaspeed attracted public attention in October 2025, when the New York Times reported it was ‌under US investigation over whether it was helping Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia chips subject to Washington’s export controls. The last time the Commerce Department placed any new entities on the list was October 2025. As Reuters exclusively reported in June, the US has held off adding China’s AI startup DeepSeek, memory chipmaker CXMT and more than 100 other companies flagged as national security risks to the trade blacklist, as the Trump administration tried to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing.