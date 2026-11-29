Mike Love, co-founder of the Beach Boys, has died at 85

He was known for his baritone vocals and stage presence

Washington US musician and Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, known for his baritone vocals and eccentric stage presence, and who later led the group as its sole original member, died aged 85, US media reported on Saturday. Love’s publicist, Katie Altman, confirmed his death, but did not provide details about where he died or the cause. “With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” Altman told Variety and Rolling Stone magazines, among several other US outlets. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans,” she said. Growing up in the southern Californian sunshine, Love soaked up the ubiquitous surf culture that inspired him and co-founders Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson and their friend Al Jardine to form the Beach Boys in 1961. At first a cult California band, the five-piece melded innovative, barbershop-style vocals with the driving rhythms of rock and roll, and used unconventional recording techniques to create an instantly recognizable sound. With the help of Brian Wilson, Love wrote the lyrics and melody to the Beach Boys’ first song, “Surfin’,” which served as a loose prototype for the unique sound which would become their signature. By late 1962, there was hardly an American teen who did not know them thanks to their eternal ode to youthful nonchalance, “Surfin’ USA.” Their 1966 album “Pet Sounds” is widely seen as one of the most seminal pop records, and their other hits include “Wouldn’t It Be Nice?,” “Barbara Ann,” “California Girls” and “God Only Knows.” ‘Why am I the villain?’ Love had a magnetic stage presence, often seen busting out dance moves in front of hundreds of fans while wearing colorful shirts. Though they made increasingly pioneering music, the band — wracked by drug-taking and musical differences — never regained the peak of their 1960s fame, as money wrangles and a litany of lawsuits exacerbated their divisions. Following the deaths of Dennis and Carl Wilson — and with Brian Wilson embarking on a solo career — Love managed to secure exclusive rights to tour under the Beach Boys name from the band’s corporate entity Brother Records in the mid-90s. As Brian Wilson contended with drug abuse and mental health issues that eventually impaired his writing and pushed him off the stage, Love’s profile began to rise. He subsequently filed a suit against Jardine to prohibit him from using the group’s name in touring advertising. The move drew the ire of fans, with Love frequently disputing accusations that he was selfish, jealous and greedy. In 2016 he told Rolling Stone: “Why am I the villain... How did it get to this?” Love, who co-authored numerous tracks including “Good Vibrations,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “Kokomo,” also sued over writing credits which earned him retroactive co-writing credit on 35 songs and damages projected to bring in at least $2 million as well as future royalties. The three surviving original Beach Boys — Brian Wilson, Jardine and Love — reunited for a 50th-anniversary tour in 2012 despite the bad blood. Love’s last performance was on October 10 in Nashville after the latest iteration of the group rescheduled close to 30 summer tour dates to give him time to “recharge.” Tributes After Love’s final show, John Stamos, who served as the Beach Boys’ onstage special guest over the past decades, told fans Love was “facing serious health challenges.” As an outpouring of tributes flooded social media Stamos said: “Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that.” “I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he (Love) brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much.” Brian Wilson’s daughter, Carnie, also paid tribute, calling Love an “amazing writer.” “Daddy loved you and he cherished the songs you wrote together,” she said in a post on social media. “You were Cousins and no one can penetrate that bond... I hope you are up in heaven singing with your three first Cousins... My Daddy Brian and my Uncles Carl and Dennis.”