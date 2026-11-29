The court proceedings are part of a larger case involving 47 French Islamists transferred from Syria to Iraq last year

Quentin Le Brun, one of the convicted, was noted for appearing in Daesh propaganda videos after joining in 2014

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court on Sunday handed life terms to seven French militants for belonging to the Daesh group, part of proceedings against 47 French Islamists transferred to Iraq from Syrian detention last year. Among them was Quentin Le Brun, who appeared in propaganda videos after joining Daesh in 2014. Two other French nationals were sentenced to 15 years in prison on similar charges, according to an AFP journalist at the court.