The arrests were part of a targeted enforcement operation by ICE against an overstayer and a passenger for allegedly throwing hot coffee during the incident

Washington governor condemned ICE’s tactics as un-American and called for the agency’s abolition, while Alaska Airlines expressed concern over the “distressing” action

Masked immigration officers detained two people on a crowded airport jet bridge in Seattle as people were boarding Saturday, causing what the airline called a “distressing” scene for passengers and employees and delaying the Los Angeles-bound flight. Video of the incident showed officers dragging away at least one person at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a woman screams that her daughter is being taken and she has a work permit. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that its officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an immigrant from Mexico who “overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws.” During the confrontation, another passenger “hurled hot coffee on the officers,” the ICE statement said. That woman, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, was determined to be in the US illegally from Mexico and to have also overstayed her visa, ICE said. She could be charged with assaulting a federal officer. Online flight data showed that Alaska flight 1306, which had been scheduled to depart at 8:10 a.m., was delayed. Alaska Airlines said ICE officers gave no advance notice of the enforcement action, which occurred during a busy travel weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “We are concerned by this morning’s law enforcement action during the boarding of Alaska Flight 1306,” the airline said. “We recognize how distressing this incident has been for affected employees and guests.” It added that the airline is committed to “treating every guest with dignity and respect.” The arresting officers wore unmarked jackets and khaki pants. The video showed them struggling with someone on the ground as passengers surrounded by rolling suitcases look on. ICE has stepped up arrests at airports since the summer, especially targeting people who overstayed visas in the past. Alaska Airlines said it was working with the Port of Seattle, which manages the airport, to see if protocols were followed, and also that it has raised concerns “directly with the appropriate authorities.” The Port of Seattle said in a statement that the arrest was distressing not only for the affected family but for other passengers, and that local authorities would “engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred.” Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, said ICE’s tactics were “deeply un-American” and called for the agency’s abolition. “The video is horrific and it is chilling,” Ferguson said at an afternoon news conference with labor leaders and local elected officials. “We need a system of immigration enforcement and border security that is effective, ethical and humane. And ICE is not it. It is beyond reform.” Ferguson also said he was looking into how ICE agents accessed the jet bridge and he believes they violated a state law he signed in March limiting facial coverings on law enforcement officers. April Sims, president of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, representing over 600,000 workers, said union members were aboard the flight. She said the action disrupted travel during one of the busiest times and only days after flights were grounded nationwide due to a communications problem. “Airport workers are already managing extraordinary stress, passengers are already anxious and instead of restoring calm and confidence, federal agents introduced more fear and more chaos,” she said.